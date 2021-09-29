Growth Opportunities in the European Online Fashion Market to 2025: Multi-Channel Demands Immersion through Social Media

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Online Fashion Market (Apparel and Footwear): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European online fashion market is forecast to reach US$149.34 billion in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 10% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

Growth in the European online fashion market was supported by factors such as rising internet users, increasing urban population, rising mobile web traffic, high adoption rate of e-commerce over retail outlets and snowballing social media users. However, the market growth is set to be challenged by difficulty in retaining customers, environmental impact & human rights violations.

The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like personalization, multi-channel demands immersion through social media and involvement of artificial intelligence. The European online fashion market by type can be segmented into the following segments: apparel and footwear. In 2020, the dominant share of Europe online fashion market was held by apparel, followed by footwear.



The Europe online fashion market by region can be segmented into the following regions: North and Western Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. In 2020, the dominant share of market was held by North and Western Europe, followed by Southern Europe, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. Further, the Central Europe online fashion market can be segmented as follows: Poland, Romania, Czechia, and Hungary. In 2020, dominant share of the Central Europe online fashion market was held by Poland, followed by Romania, Czechia, and Hungary.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Europe online fashion market with potential impact of COVID-19.

online fashion market with potential impact of COVID-19. The major regional markets (North and Western Europe , Southern Europe , Central Europe , and Eastern Europe ) have been analyzed.

, , , and ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Zalando, Inditex, Amazon, ASOS, H&M, and Next) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Market Overview

1.1 Online Shopping

1.2 e-Commerce

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Economy

2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Industries

2.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Online Fashion

3. Market Analysis

3.1 Europe Online Fashion Market by Value

3.2 Europe Online Fashion Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Europe Online Fashion Market by Segment

3.4 Europe Online Fashion Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North and Western Europe

4.2 Southern Europe

4.3 Eastern Europe

4.4 Central Europe





5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Internet Users

5.1.2 Mounting Urban Population

5.1.3 Increasing Mobile Web Traffic

5.1.4 Adopting e-Commerce over Retail Stores

5.1.5 Increasing Social Media Users

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Personalization

5.2.2 Multi-Channel Demands Immersion through Social Media

5.2.3 Technological Innovations

5.2.4 Involvement of Artificial Intelligence

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Difficult to Retain Customers

5.3.2 Environmental Impact & Human Rights Violations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Europe Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players

7. Company Profiles

Amazon

ASOS

H&M

Inditex

Next

Zalando

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r0qzaa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

