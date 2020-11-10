Growth Opportunities in the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in this market to 2025 by product (X-ray system, CT (computerized tomography) scan system, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) system, ultrasound system, mammography system, and nuclear imaging system), end use (public hospitals, and 'private hospitals and imaging centers), and region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (ROW)





The future of the global diagnostic imaging market looks good with opportunities in hospitals and imaging centers. The global diagnostic imaging market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $33.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 1% to 2% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for market growth are increasing healthcare expenditures, rising public awareness associated with early diagnosis of disease, technological advancement in imaging procedures, and a growing geriatric population.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the diagnostic imaging industry include the increasing use of technically advanced diagnostic imaging systems, manufacturing portable diagnostic imaging systems for improved diagnosis procedures, and clear resolution for imaging with accuracy.



Diagnostic Imaging Technology Market



In this market, X Ray is the largest market by technology, whereas orthopedic is the largest application. Growth in various segments of the diagnostic imaging technology market are given below:

Diagnostic Imaging Technology Market by Segments



Diagnostic Imaging Technology



The study includes diagnostic imaging market size and forecast for the global diagnostic imaging market through 2025 segmented by product, end use, and region, as follows:



Diagnostic imaging market by Product [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

X-ray SystemsBy TechnologyComputed RadiographyDirect RadiographyAnalog ImagingBy PortabilityStationary DevicesPortable DevicesComputed Tomography (CT) Scan SystemsHigh-end SliceMid-end SliceLow-end SliceMagnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) SystemsBy ArchitectureClosed MRI DevicesOpen MRI DevicesBy Field StrengthLow-to-mid-field SystemsHigh-field SystemsVery-high-field SystemsUltra-high-field SystemsUltrasound SystemsBy Technology

2D Imaging

3D and 4D Imaging

Doppler ImagingBy PortabilityTrolley/Cart-based DevicesCompact/Portable DevicesMammography SystemDigital ImagingAnalogy ImagingNuclear Imaging SystemsSPECT (Single-photon Emission Computed Tomography) Nuclear ImagingHybrid PET (Photon Emission Tomography) Nuclear Imaging



Diagnostic imaging market by End Use [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

Public HospitalsPrivate Hospitals and Imaging Centers



Diagnostic imaging market by Region [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

North America EuropeAPAC ROW

Diagnostic imaging companies profiled in this market report include Siemens Healthcare GmBH, General Electric Company, and Koninklijke Philips N.

V. are among the major suppliers of diagnostic imaging systems.



On the basis of comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that the x-ray system segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period. The rapidly increasing technological advancements in imaging systems are expected to drive market growth.



Within the global diagnostic imaging market, the x-ray system segment is expected to remain the largest segment. Ease of diagnostic procedure, need for improved diagnosis for aging population, and rising public awareness associated with early disease detection are the major driving forces that will spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to an increasing number of hospitals, an increasing number of patients, and the continued technological advancements in imaging systems.



Some of the features of this report:

Market size estimates: Global diagnostic imaging material market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global diagnostic imaging material market size by various applications such as product, and end use in terms of value shipment

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, competitive landscape, and expansion strategies of diagnostic imaging material suppliers. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for global diagnostic imaging market by product (X-ray system, CT (computerized tomography) scan system, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) system, ultrasound system, mammography system, and nuclear imaging system), end use (public hospitals, and 'private hospitals and imaging centers), and region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (ROW)?

Q.2. Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in the diagnostic imaging market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the diagnostic imaging market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which diagnostic imaging companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major diagnostic imaging suppliers? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?



Report Scope



Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 152

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion and Volume in Million Units

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling



Market Segments By product (X-ray system, CT (computerized tomography) scan system, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) system, ultrasound system, mammography system, and nuclear imaging system), and By end use (public hospitals, and 'private hospitals and imaging centers)

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost



