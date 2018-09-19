Growth Opportunities in the Global Hazardous Waste Management Market, Forecast to 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Solutions and Innovative Business Models Will Enhance Hazardous Waste Treatment



Hazardous waste and its proper disposal has become a critical problem due to its impact on the environment and all living things.Hazardous wastes can be in the form of liquids, solids, sludges, or contaminated gases, and they are primarily generated by chemical manufacturing, production, and several other industrial processes.



Rapid industrialisation, specifically in developing countries like India, generates considerable volumes of hazardous waste.Stringent legislation and policies such as the EU's Landfill Directive, the US Clean Air Act, and new hazardous waste management rules in India are some of the major market drivers.



The approach to hazardous waste management has improved with the implementation of various tight management plans across the globe. Existing and new regulations in each region help industries shift their focus towards recycling and resource recovery as well as offer incentives to industries using sustainable manufacturing technologies.



Research Scope

This study provides an in-depth insight into hazardous waste management across the globe, with a focus on technologies such as high temperature incineration, plasma arc recycling, and robotics sorting, which are deployed to manage \ complex hazardous waste streams.It gives an overview of the challenges and types of existing and potential smart solutions to tackle those challenges.



The hazardous waste management market is slowly trying to adopt smart solutions such as waste handling automation to significantly improve hazardous waste sorting.Top technologies, Macro to Micro Visioning scenarios, and market forecasts by region are analysed to provide an overall understanding of the dominant segments and trending, cost effective technologies.



The study also presents the growth opportunities created by innovative circular models, IoT, and robotics, as well as customer-focused and other value added-services.



Research Highlights

• Key market players by region and services offered

• Drivers and restraints

• Revenue forecast by region

• Volume forecast by region

• Growth opportunities

• Macro to Micro Visioning scenarios



The study will provide a deep understanding of hazardous waste management across the globe.It will analyse the attractiveness and cost effectiveness of the existing technologies to help clients target the addressed and addressable markets.



It can aid companies' decision making with regard to investments in Big Data analytics, automation, and other IoT-based systems. Furthermore, its insights into growth opportunities can help clients develop smart and innovative technologies and identify collaboration and partnership opportunities.



