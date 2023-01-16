Growth Opportunities in the Global Mobile Advertising Market 2023: Decentralization and Mobile Game Advertisement to Shape Sector

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Mobile Advertising Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A high smartphone penetration rate will boost mobile advertising market growth. Next-gen technology in the telecommunication sector and advertising platforms propel mobile advertising toward a wider target audience. With augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) and the metaverse expanding to mobile environments, attractive digital advertising supported by big-data-enabled targeting magnifies the possibilities of engaging customers. Brands and advertisers have to engage customers in relevant conversation across mobile devices and engagement platforms and for the length of their digital journey.

The research evaluates the global mobile advertising industry, and North and Latin America (NALA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA) are the primary regions it discusses. This study focuses on in-app, mobile web, and mobile video advertising. Although mobile search is cited briefly, the analysis does not focus on this segment. The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is from 2022 to 2027, with a breakdown by segment type and region. In general, mobile ad spending is set to grow significantly from 2022 to 2027. Asia-Pacific will advance as the biggest market in terms of growth opportunity while North America's advanced technology innovation, mobile infrastructure, and industrial frameworks will only grow, as the market becomes established.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Mobile Advertising Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Ad Spending Forecast

Ad Spending Forecast Analysis

Ad Spending Forecast by Region

Ad Spending Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Revenue Models

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - In-App Advertising

Growth Metrics

Ad Spending Forecast

Ad Spending Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis and Market Trend

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mobile Web Advertising

Growth Metrics

Ad Spending Forecast

Ad Spending Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis and Market Trend

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mobile Video Advertising

Growth Metrics

Ad Spending Forecast

Ad Spending Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis and Market Trend

6. Companies to Watch Assessment

Company Profile Assessment

Adludio

Amobee

Chartboost

Digital Turbine

Entravision

Flurry

ironSource

MoEngage

RhytmOne

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Decentralization Advertising

Growth Opportunity 2 - Mobile Game Advertising

Growth Opportunity 3 - Expansion to Emerging and Developing Markets

Growth Opportunity 4 - Metaverse Advertising

8. The Last Word

Conclusions and Recommendations

3 Big Predictions

9. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

