The 'Healthy Living' Trend Will Propel the Phytonutrient Ingredients Sector

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, the growth partnership company, announced today that it will host a live, complimentary Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) briefing, "Growth Opportunities in the Global Phytonutrients Market" on Tuesday, 12 September at 4 p.m. BST/10 a.m. CT. The webinar will offer Frost & Sullivan's expert insight from Chris Shanahan, Global Director, and Arun Ramesh, Team Leader, Visionary Science Team at Frost & Sullivan.

Increased consumer awareness of nutritional benefits coupled with advancements in extraction technologies across different ingredient types are key factors driving new growth opportunities in the global phytonutrients market. We anticipate the market to reach $7,385.2 million by 2022, with a CAGR of 7.6% between 2017 and 2022.

"The 'Living Healthy' trend among consumers will propel the carotenoids, phytosterols, vitamin E, polyphenols, and flavonoids markets," said Arun Ramesh. "Furthermore, the global dietary supplements segment is expected to grow the fastest over the next five years due to increased incidence of heart diseases and obesity, and a rise in supplement prescriptions by doctors."

For more information and to register for the webinar, please click here.

Join us to understand key technology and product developments impacting the global phytonutrients market.

Expert Insight You Don't Want to Miss:

Discover driving factors that fuel the growth of the phytonutrient ingredients sector across different end applications.

Receive forecasted unit shipment and revenue of the different phytonutrient ingredients through 2022.

Understand essential product and technology developments amongst competitors in the market.Take advantage of regional trends that are anticipated to drive growth.

The webinar will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://frost.ly/1ti.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Press Contact:



Jacqui Holmes



Corporate Communications



Frost & Sullivan



jacqui.holmes@frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

