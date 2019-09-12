Growth Opportunities in the Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market - Global Forecast to 2024
As one lives longer, one needs to increasingly battle age-related disorders. Neurodegenerative disorders are the most worrisome because they impact millions of people around the world and lack any curative therapy. While companies continue their search, they are also battling declining revenues from marketed products used to manage symptoms. Heavy genericization, followed by price erosion, reliance on patient-reported data for diagnosis and measuring outcomes, and elusive R&D success, has put unprecedented pressure on pharma companies and prompted several to shed their assets mid-way.
This research service, in addition to quantifying the market, provides details of future products and the expected revenue generation from them. While the therapy market is marred by high rates of pipeline attrition, there are several parallel areas of growth. For instance, the study covers regenerative medicine, which has grown by leaps and bounds and offers the promise of curative therapies. The study also dives deep into different technological advancements, geographical trends, and potential partnership opportunities for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The study covers opportunities in prevention facilitated by digital solutions integration, in conjunction with an understanding of disease diagnosis and progression, expedited drug development, and, most importantly, delivery of the required outcome to the patient.
The study captures the competitive landscape and the different strategies employed by companies to stay ahead of the curve and identifies the game-changing companies leading innovation from the front. Acknowledging the high cost of failure, the study investigates the need and growing acceptance of open innovation to curate data, ask better questions, extract meaningful insights, and create more accurate and predictable solutions. In addition to collaboration with peers, companies will seek partnership with digital partners. Given the growing availability of data, technologies and tools, and research expertise there are several companies seeking clinically validated solutions, which have been profiled in the study. The study lays down strategic imperatives for companies to recalibrate their business models based on collaboration and be future-ready.
Information is also provided on some of the leading M&A activities impacting the market, as well as unconventional collaboration agreements laying the foundation for propelling innovations toward licensure and delivery. Furthermore, present and future market trends such as regulatory support, focus on wellness, and value chain convergence, which would shape the market, are discussed.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the total market size and how is the growth projected for global neurodegenerative therapeutics? Which are the largest growth segments to be pursued?
- How are the various regions around the globe positioned to monetize market opportunities? What are the key regional barriers to entry?
- What are the new risk mitigation strategies and alternative big bets to circumvent R&D challenges? Which are the lucrative partnership models for the long term?
- What are the market-defining macro trends mandating the need to deploy new digital therapeutic solutions to enable centric care in a variety of settings?
- What are the implications of emerging technologies and digital transformation on the overall market?
- Which are the key game-changing companies in the segment and how are they riding the growth curve?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of the Study
- 5-step Process to Transformational Growth
- Key Findings
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Big Market Themes
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
2. Market Overview and Dynamics
- Scope and Segmentation
- Scale of the Challenge - Alzheimer's
- Scale of the Challenge - Parkinson's
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- R&D Productivity in Alzheimer's Disease
- R&D Productivity in Parkinson's Disease
- Funding Set to Catapult Pharma and Digital Solutions
- Impact of Regulatory and Pricing Policies
- Global Innovation Outlook
- Treatment Workflow
3. Forecast and Trends - Total Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Methodology
- Forecast Assumptions
4. Alzheimer's Disease Segment Analysis
- Snapshot of Disease Diagnosis and Management
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Addressable Opportunity - Pharmacological Therapies
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Competitive Landscape
- Clinical Pipeline Overview
- High-potential Pipeline Products
5. Parkinson's Disease Segment Analysis
- Snapshot of Disease Diagnosis and Management
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Addressable Opportunity - Pharmacological Therapies
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Competitive Landscape
- Clinical Pipeline Overview
- High-potential Pipeline Products
6. Competitive Landscape - Total Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market
- Competitive Environment
- Collaboration Assessment
- Vendor Ecosystem
- Key Companies to Watch
7. Visioning Scenarios
- Macro-to-Micro Visioning
- Change on the Horizon - Applications for Digital Integration
- Addressable Market Opportunity - Digital Solutions
- Reimbursement Landscape for Digital Therapies
- Case Study - Digitization of Drug Discovery: BenevolentAI
- Case Study - Digitization of Screening for Clinical Trial
- Case Study - Digitization of Clinical Trial: Motif
- Case Study - Digitization of Therapy
- Case Study - Digitization of Therapy: Dthera Sciences
- Case Study - Digitization-enabling Personalized Therapy
8. Growth Opportunities
- 5 Major Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Digital Biomarkers
- Definition and Applications of Digital Biomarkers
- Overview of Relevant Digital Biomarkers
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Microbiome Therapeutics
- Companies at the Forefront of Research
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Cell and Gene Therapy
- Regenerative Medicine Clinical Trials Overview
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Drug Delivery
- Collaborating to Bring Innovative Drug-Device Combination
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Drug Repurposing
- Overview of Drug Repurposing Trials
- Deficiencies in the Treatment Paradigm
Companies Mentioned
- BenevolentAI
- Dthera Sciences
- Motif
