Growth Opportunities in the United States Drinking Water PFAS Treatment Market, Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances) contamination across the United States is an explosive concern for many water utilities, industrial companies, regulators, and concerned citizens.While these chemical compounds entered the environment for decades, the harmful consequences of these compounds are only just being realized and mitigated.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05831893/?utm_source=PRN







The full extent of contamination, and the extent to which treatment and remediation will be required, remains unknown, but drinking water treatment plants do not have the luxury of waiting.Drinking water plants must fulfill their obligation to provide customers with safe, clean, and reliable water.



This means that water treatment must be evaluated for efficacy in removing PFAS compounds.This challenging scenario, of being made aware in retrospect how harmful a ubiquitous chemical compound is, drives market revenue for treatment solutions providers.



The US Environmental Protection Agency will make public further guidance and direction regarding PFAS treatment by the end of 2019, but this has not stopped state-level guidance and limits from being put into place. The municipal drinking water industry is often led by impending and agreed regulatory changes; this is a key driver for drinking water facility action. However, the greater awareness of PFAS contamination and the number of long and short chain compounds that need to be addressed clearly pushes utilities to act to remove these chemicals. For drinking water treatment solutions in granular activated carbon, ion exchange, and, to a lesser extent, membrane filtration, they are in an advantageous position of being able to cater to a latent customer demand. There are underlying complications to this market that may slow or put specific requirements to each project opportunity. For instance, what is the responsibility and legal liability for manufacturing plants that put PFAS into the environment, or how is the growing number of PFAS compounds added to filtration needs complicating treatment solutions? This research services investigates the United States Drinking Water PFAS Treatment Market, which is segmented into three main revenue categories: granular activated carbon and ion exchange. With an evaluation of the growth environment and market revenues and forecast, the study further delivers visioning scenarios and a growth pipeline, which identifies opportunities in vision and strategy and in brand and demand. The leading stakeholders in the market, including key equipment manufacturers, regulators, and customers have contributed to this research. Data and primary research inputs have been aggregated and analyzed to determine key market opportunities over the forecast period (2018-2023).

Author: Seth Cutler



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05831893/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

