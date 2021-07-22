Growth Through Partnership- KoKo, LLC & RBC Medical Innovations

As a new company that acquired an existing medical product line, KoKo looked to develop a long-term relationship with a well-established design and manufacturing company that shares similar values of customer centricity, dependability, and quality which are key in driving innovation. RBC Medical Innovations' experience and success proved to be the perfect match.

The global spirometry and pulmonary function test (PFT) markets are forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% and 4% respectively between 2020 and 2025. Through RBC's proprietary processes and acceleration platforms, KoKo's industry leading spirometers and plethysmographs will be efficiently manufactured to serve the growing PFT market. The passion of enhancing patient care to improve lives guides both companies, leading to meaningful collaboration and diligent focus on research and development.

"We are very pleased to announce our collaboration with RBC. This partnership stabilizes our supply chain to meet the growing demand for our proven medical devices and will support our innovation of new diagnostic devices for respiratory healthcare." John Peterson, CEO & President of KoKo, LLC.

"KoKo's market leading legacy products combined with their pipeline of new innovations promise to positively impact of the lives of millions of patients. We couldn't be more excited to contributed to KoKo's continued success." Carl Mayer, CEO, RBC Medical Innovations.

About RBC Medical Innovations:

With over 25 years of experience in the medical device industry, RBC located in Lenexa, Kansas is a trusted partner committed to delivering quality products and solutions. RBC's diverse product portfolio exemplifies the team's depth of knowledge and innovative capabilities.

About KoKo, LLC:

Based in Longmont, Colorado, KoKo, LLC extends the legacy of medical technologies that have been providing the highest quality pulmonary function testing products since the 1930's. As a software developer and medical device manufacturer, KoKo produces respiratory solutions with high-speed testing, cost-effective lifecycles, and unparalleled accuracy.

Contact: Grace Rosenberger

720-640-4222

[email protected]

SOURCE KoKo LLC