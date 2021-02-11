GrowthForce Releases Video on How Businesses Grow from a Challenging Year to a Prosperous Future

"I felt the fog lifting as GrowthForce helped me be a stronger leader and, overall, a better business owner." Tweet this

"As we head into 2021, it's important to look back at the lessons learned from 2020 and refresh our outlook for the new year," he said. "Helping our clients get through this challenging time, and hearing their gratitude makes our work and our lives meaningful. It's why we do what we do."

Some of the ways GrowthForce further supported clients and staff included:

Encouraging feedback from clients and collaborating across departments to provide the most valuable content, training and support.

Investing in staff training and development to provide Advisory Services and keep up with rapid changes in areas like compliance rules and government regulations.

Continued promoting health and wellness internally and providing ways for employees to stay positive and connected as they further strengthen their strong company culture.

Other GrowthForce leadership also shared company successes—including rolling out the next level of their Accounting Advisory Services for businesses focused on growth and profit, and the launching of their new podcast titled, "Path to Profit: Lessons Learned from Growth-Driven Business Leaders."

Clients also weighed in on how GrowthForce supported them as a partner throughout 2020.

"My financials used to keep me up at night. I knew what my bank account said, but didn't know how long that was going to last," said Ryan Jennings, President of Sentinel Builders. "GrowthForce helped me understand how to build a budget and worked to teach me how to read and interpret my new reports. I felt the fog lifting as they helped me be a stronger leader and, overall, a better business owner." (GrowthForce's case study on Sentinel Builders can be found here .)

Cristy Limon, the Executive Director of Youth Speaks, a San Francisco-based nonprofit, echoed these sentiments. "Our board is very happy with how we're doing with the numbers, pandemic aside. ... Everybody's hurting," she said, "but at the same time, I think they're happy with the way we've conducted business and understand that we are saving money where we can and investing in important things in critical operations, like GrowthForce. ... GrowthForce is just a great company to work with." (GrowthForce's case study on Youth Speaks can be found here .)

