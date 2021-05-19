GrowthSpace Appoints Commercial Country Leader For Canada

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthSpace, a leader in mentoring and coaching for tech employees, has appointed Mark Wickware as its Commercial Country Leader with responsibility for Canada.

Wickware's appointment, which went into effect this March, will significantly bolster GrowthSpace's presence in Canada. North America remains GrowthSpace's main target market.

According to GrowthSpace CEO and founder Omer Glass: "Canada has always been one of the countries at the forefront of HR and employee development. Mark's addition to the team will strengthen our on-the-ground presence and enable us to work hand in hand with organizations throughout the country to roll out employee development programs."

Glass added: "I am very pleased to welcome Mark Wickware to the GrowthSpace team. Mark is a highly experienced business executive and his experience with global companies aligns perfectly with our growth objectives. His local knowledge of Canada will prove a strategic asset as we continue to make progress in forging relations with businesses in the country."

Mark Wickware said: "I'm thrilled to be joining GrowthSpace at this point in their development. From the moment I met with the founders and learned about their differentiating and revolutionary coaching and mentoring platform, I knew this would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I am excited to be part of this vibrant team and look forward, with all my energy, passion, and knowledge, to this journey."

About GrowthSpace

GrowthSpace is a New York-based startup, offering an innovative solution in the employee development space that's personalized, data driven and connected to business KPIs — with one-on-one online coaching and mentorship tailored to each individual using data and measuring the impact of each program on business KPIs. GrowthSpace supports Fortune 500 clients like Intel, Applied Materials, EY, MSD and fast growing organizations like Gain Sight, Check Point & Taboola in over 30 countries & languages.

SOURCE GrowthSpace

Related Links

http://growthspace.us

