GRS Technology Solutions Receives CMMC RPO Designation By CMMC Accreditation Board

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRS Technology Solutions, a technology & cybersecurity consulting firm, supporting small and medium sized businesses in the Washington DC area, recently announced their newest designation as a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) approved by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Accreditation Board. With this achievement, GRS can now provide Organizations Seeking Certification (OSC) with consulting services to obtain their CMMC.

GRS has been assisting government contractors in meeting the most stringent regulations, including DFARS, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and NIST 800-171 standards. This RPO classification allows them to expand their comprehensive list of compliance and security services designed to be less stressful, more certain and cost-effective.

"As an RPO, GRS will be able to provide a complete cybersecurity and compliance solution to organizations bidding on DoD contracts," said Larry Burbano, founder and CEO of GRS Technology Solutions. "We could not be more excited about this accomplishment and what it means for our clients and the business community." Our cybersecurity team composed of CMMC Registered Practitioners (RP) has been helping defense contractors with their NIST SP 800-171 DoD self-assessment score and getting them ready for their CMMC L3 assessment, using enclave cloud solutions, such as Microsoft GCC High and Azure Government.

GRS also will be:

Authorized to represent itself as familiar with the basic constructs of the CMMC Standard.

Able to deliver non-certified CMMC Consulting Services.

Able to help and guide defense contractors with all the documentation of practices, object evidence, and process adoption required to achieve CMMC Level 3.

You can validate GRS CMMC RPO official profile on the CMMC-AB Marketplace

About CMMC

Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) is "a unifying standard for the implementation of cybersecurity across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB)" to provide assurance that sensitive unclassified information is being protected. As part of the framework, it verifies that cybersecurity best practices are being implemented up to "cybersecurity maturity level" through a certification process.

About GRS Technology Solutions

GRS is a technology and cybersecurity consulting firm that has been supporting small and medium sized businesses in the Washington, DC area since 2008. They have been providing high-end, enterprise-level managed IT & cybersecurity solutions, including cloud services, IT management, help desk support services, technology strategy, and cybersecurity and compliance solutions. They aim to be an integral part of your success by helping you leverage information technology to the fullest. GRS partners with their clients as an extension of their businesses, not as a contractor or freelancer, bringing an entire team of experts to be an integrated and extended strategic IT partner as part of your company.

To learn more about GRS, visit grstechnologysolutions.com .

SOURCE GRS Technology Solutions

Related Links

https://www.grstechnologysolutions.com/

