GRSi Awarded Three Year $32M+ Contract for Professional Health IT Services to NIH's Office of the Director, Executive Office, Office of Information and Technology

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRSi, an industry-leading innovator in enterprise technology professional services, was recently awarded a three-year contract to support the mission of the NIH's Office of the Director (OD), via the Office of Information Technology (OIT). The OD is the central office at the NIH and is responsible for setting NIH policy as well as for planning, managing, and coordinating the programs and activities of all the NIH components.

Under this new contract, GRSi will provide professional services in support of hundreds of applications and tens of thousands of support incidents for the lead organization of the NIH. This full range of IT activities includes, but is not limited to, applications development and DevOps, multi-tier service management, on- and off-prem infrastructure design and support, advanced storage architecture and support, cybersecurity, and program management.

"GRSi is truly honored with the confidence and trust put in us by the Director's Office of the NIH. We could not be more committed to absolute excellence in supporting the lead organization of one the most renowned health research and treatment organizations in the world." - David Affeldt, President & CEO

GRSi, named Government Contracting Company of the Year for 2021, is an industry-leading professional technical and engineering services company delivering next-generation systems engineering, cybersecurity, technology insertion, and best practices-based Enterprise Operations (EOps) management. Our worldwide top talent brings proven agility and innovation while maintaining compliance and governance. GRSi stabilizes, optimizes, and transforms our clients' environments, realizing their must-have objectives of resilient, reliable, and forward-leaning technical efficiencies.

GRSi has delivered excellence in professional and technical services for nearly two decades to federal, defense, intelligence, and commercial clients worldwide. Our subject matter experts, refined processes, and best-fit technology implementations ensure that excellence is delivered daily. For more information, contact [email protected].

