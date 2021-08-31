GRSi Wins 3 Year Contract to Provide IT and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solutions for the National Institutes of Health, National Eye Institute

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRSi, a state-of-the-art innovations and solutions company supporting the Civilian, Defense, and Intel communities, was recently awarded a contract to support the administrative and scientific missions of the National Eye Institute (NEI). NEI is the lead federal agency for the latest research on vision and eye health, and GRSi has served as key partners with NEI's leadership since 2017 to support their organizational alignment with high-priority mission needs.

This new contract will be the 4th iteration of GRSi's support for NEI's mission needs and is focused on providing critical, strategic subject matter expertise towards implementing organizational and Information Technology (IT) change management across the Institute. GRSi's subject matter experts (SMEs) will be responsible for ensuring full operational excellence across NEI and leveraging IT solutions to realize process efficiency gains throughout administrative and business processes, continually enhancing the support delivered from the Institute's service centers to the scientific community. Our team will also provide expertise in the application of various IT platforms supporting the analysis and presentation of organizational effectiveness, human resources, and financial data to effectively measure organizational performance against strategic objectives.

"We're thrilled to expand our support to the National Eye Institute. We could not be more committed to the critical mission of NEI and it is an honor to hold the continual trust of NIH as an industry partner." -Diane Yarnell, Executive Vice President & Chief of Staff

GRSi, named Government Contracting Company of the Year for 2021, is an industry-leading professional technical and engineering services company delivering next-generation systems engineering, cybersecurity, technology insertion, and best practices-based Enterprise Operations (EOps) management. Our worldwide top-talent brings proven agility and innovation while maintaining compliance and governance. GRSi stabilizes, optimizes, and transforms our clients' environments, realizing their must-have objectives of resilient, reliable, and forward-leaning technical efficiencies.

GRSi has delivered excellence in professional and technical services for nearly two decades to federal, defense, intelligence, and commercial clients worldwide. Our subject matter experts, refined processes, and best-fit technology implementations ensure that excellence is delivered daily. For more information, contact [email protected].

Related Images

grsi-expect-excellence.jpg

GRSi - Expect Excellence

SOURCE GRSi