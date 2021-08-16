GRSi Wins Five-Year $12M+ Contract to Provide IT Professional Services to the NIH National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRSi, providing state-of-the-art innovations and solutions across the Civilian, Defense, and Intel communities, was recently awarded a five-year contract to support the administrative and scientific missions of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB). NIBIB is the premier federal agency for the development and application of biomedical technologies. NIBIB is involved in some of the most innovative biomedical and bioengineering efforts in the world.

Under this new contract, GRSi will provide enterprise engineering, cybersecurity, and service desk support for advanced scientific missions across NIBIB. GRSi subject matter experts will ensure full operations excellence for the Institute and its scientists and stakeholders while driving next-generation technologies to support the furthering and advancement of NIBIB.

"We could not be more thrilled to support NIBIB and its exciting mission in advanced biomedical and bioengineering tech. From their work on COVID in the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) program to the Bridge2AI artificial intelligence initiative, NIBIB's focus on innovation gels perfectly with GRSi's forward-leaning culture and expertise." -Diane Yarnell, Executive Vice President & Chief of Staff.

GRSi, named Government Contracting Company of the Year for 2021, is an industry-leading professional technical and engineering services company delivering next-generation systems engineering, cybersecurity, technology insertion, and best practices-based Enterprise Operations (EOps) management. Our worldwide top talent brings proven agility and innovation while maintaining compliance and governance. GRSi stabilizes, optimizes, and transforms our clients' environments, realizing their must-have objectives of resilient, reliable, and forward-leaning technical efficiencies.

GRSi has delivered excellence in professional and technical services for nearly two decades to federal, defense, intelligence, and commercial clients worldwide. Our subject matter experts, refined processes, and best-fit technology implementations ensure that excellence is delivered daily. For more information, contact [email protected].

