GRSO Unveils Plans for its Smart Farm Network

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink: GRSO) is making rapid strides to develop artificial intelligence (AI) that can automatically measure crop health, detect growth patterns, and adjust environmental settings in its highly productive and resource-efficient AeroPod-based indoor vertical farms. With these enhancements GRSO's industry-leading network of smart farms will accelerate each other's crop quality and yield gains, while keeping costs low and requiring minimal staff with specialized crop knowledge.

GRSO is working to rapidly internalize critical grow data and generate fully GRSO-owned IP that builds on the capabilities of the first generation AeroPod developed by Farm Boys Design Corporation. The AI being developed will enhance the AeroPod's proprietary hardware and firmware package that continuously monitors the growing environment and maintains 16 variables in their pre-set ranges, including air and water temperatures, macro- and micro-nutrient levels, humidity levels and lighting.

The upgraded package will integrate crop imagery into the AeroPod sensor platform to continue advancing the yield and quality of each of its 65+ supported crops. Images can quantify yield, measure crop quality through colour and leaf texture, and diagnose different plant stresses without human intervention. On GRSO's vision, CEO and President Chad Fischl stated that, "Remote crop sensing will take GRSO's smart farms to the next level. Machine learning will give every farmer across our network the benefits of a highly skilled crop advisor without the time and labour costs."

GRSO is strategically aligning with partners who have the proven skill set to enhance the AeroPod's data-driven smart capabilities. Dr. Abdul Bais, a professor of Electronic Systems Engineering at the University of Regina, will supervise an intern to develop machine learning models that maximize crop yield and quality using AeroPod crop imagery. GRSO is also partnering with ag tech company Prairie Robotics, whose team previously developed self-driving farm equipment and sold the technology to DOT Technology Corp. (DOT®), recently acquired by Raven Autonomy™. "Our team's experience developing image processing pipelines and applying machine learning within agriculture aligns perfectly to accelerate GRSO's work towards autonomous modular farms," said Prairie Robotics Co-Founder Sam Dietrich.

GRSO's Canadian subsidiary Pure Roots Holdings Canada has grant applications in the review process for Saskatchewan Advantage Innovation Fund (SAIF), AgriScience Program, and Mitacs Accelerate funding to support this collaborative work. SAIF supports and accelerates commercialization of game-changing technological innovations in Saskatchewan's core economic sectors. The federal AgriScience Program provides funding and support for cutting-edge research that benefits the agriculture and agri-food sector and Canadians, and Mitacs delivers research and training programs to support Canadian industrial and social innovation.

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc.'s anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT

Chad Fischl

Chief Executive Officer and Director

PO Box 2869

Jackson, WY 83001

(360) 612-0180



SOURCE Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (GRSO)