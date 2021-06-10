Grubhub Launches "We Serve Restaurants" as Restaurants Reopen Their Doors and Evolve Post-Pandemic

"Since my early days knocking on restaurant doors in Chicago more than 15 years ago, Grubhub's sole focus has been helping restaurants grow. Restaurants were, and always have been, vital to our every day, and now their recovery is crucial," said Matt Maloney, founder and CEO of Grubhub. "As communities reopen and we enter this next chapter, we're dedicated to helping restaurants do what they love while successfully building their business."

"We Serve Restaurants" builds on recent product updates and partnerships, launching with a 360-degree marketing campaign. As its centerpiece, the campaign features a "love letter" to restaurants, a national television spot highlighting the true labor of love that goes into every order. Filmed in pizzerias, burger joints, and white tablecloth fine dining restaurants, the content focuses on the mouth-watering dishes diners know and love, and the care from restaurateurs behind-the-scenes that make them special. In addition to the television spot, the campaign will be brought to life across other channels including social media and out-of-home across the country.

"We Serve Restaurants" was created out of Grubhub's commitment to put restaurants and their needs first. In conversations and surveys with owners of small- and mid-sized restaurants and diners who use food delivery, we heard eagerness to know more about how Grubhub plans to help the restaurant industry flourish. In response, Grubhub is demonstrating to small and independent restaurants that they are the company's priority.

In addition to the national marketing campaign, "We Serve Restaurants" encompasses restaurant-focused partnerships and product offerings, including the recently-launched Grubhub Direct , a platform to help independent restaurants better compete online through commission-free ordering and access to customer data, and the Restaurant Stronger grant program with Restaurant Strong Fund . In the weeks to come, Grubhub will announce additional product updates that prioritize the important restaurant-diner relationship.

"We Serve Restaurants" was filmed by Academy Award-nominated American filmmaker and Emmy Award-winning commercial director Henry-Alex Rubin and developed in partnership with 72andSunny and APCO Worldwide. To view the television spots, visit the Grubhub YouTube page. Restaurants interested in learning more about Grubhub Direct, visit https://get.grubhub.com/grubhub-direct .

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as 33 million active diners. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features over 300,000 restaurants and is proud to partner with over 280,000 of these restaurants in over 4,000 U.S. cities. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, AllMenus and MenuPages.

SOURCE Grubhub