GrubMarket Acquires RJ Produce to Further Expand in Texas

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisition of RJ Produce, a highly reputable and well-established produce wholesaler in Texas. RJ Produce have established deep relationships with growers directly from Mexico and domestically, and is a key sourcing channel for premium fruits and vegetables nationwide. Its branded products are sold at nationwide retailers including many household names like Costco and Restaurant Depot.

RJ Produce was founded in 2004 by Rick Gorena, and is based in McAllen, Texas. Rick launched RJ Produce to provide high-quality fruits and vegetables to a wide variety of businesses throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Its facilities are certified by Primus Labs and adhere to the most stringent certification programs to provide safety and traceability. RJ Produce will continue to be managed by its current leadership team.

"We are excited to join the GrubMarket family and embrace the new growth opportunities that GrubMarket's technology and network will bring. We are committed to developing and maintaining long-term partnerships and upholding our reputation of quality, integrity, and sound business practices with customers, growers and logistics partners. We are thrilled to learn that GrubMarket shares this same mission of supporting growers and serving customers with the highest standard. We sincerely look forward to joining the GrubMarket Team. Together, we look to grow RJ Produce to the next level of success," said Rick Gorena, Founder of RJ Produce.

According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "Growers in the RJ Produce network take pride in what they produce and hold their products to the highest standards. Their commitment to quality and exceptional service is a guarantee to each and every customer that they can always expect the best food safety and quality. RJ Produce works with an incredible variety of valued growers year-round and offers efficient solutions to support them. I am excited to welcome the RJ Produce team to the GrubMarket family as we further strengthen our position in Texas. Together, we will build a greater customer base and a stronger supplier network in the food ecosystem nationwide."

Lastly, RJ Produce will now be able to utilize GrubMarket's innovative proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company's Software-as-a-Service platform providing food industry suppliers and vendors with seamless financial management, easy-to-use online ordering and sales, precise inventory management, and engaging CRM tools.

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology startup operating in the space of food ecommerce (B2B & B2C) as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to solve inefficiencies in the American food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in California, Washington, Texas, Michigan, New York and Massachusetts, with plans to expand to other parts of the country.

