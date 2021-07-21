GrubMarket Acquires Terminal Produce to Further Expand in New York

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisition of Terminal Produce, a highly reputable and well-established produce wholesaler in New York. Terminal Produce is a key sourcing channel for premium tropical fruits, vegetables and fish in the New York and New Jersey area, and has established deep relationships with domestic and overseas farms. Terminal Produce works with many customers ranging from supermarkets to restaurants and other retailers.

Terminal Produce was founded over 3 decades ago by Jung Kim, and is based in Brooklyn, New York. Jung launched Terminal Produce to provide hundreds of high-quality tropical fruits, vegetables and seafood year-round to a wide variety of businesses throughout the Greater New York Area. Its facilities are temperature and humidity controlled and adheres to strong safety and traceability standard. Terminal Produce will continue to be managed by its current leadership team.

"We are excited to join the GrubMarket family and embrace the new growth opportunities that GrubMarket's technology and network offer. Customer happiness is the foundation that our business is built on. We are thrilled to learn that GrubMarket shares the same values, and we look forward to joining the technology-enabled platform. Together, we aim to take Terminal Produce to the next level of success." said Sun Jae Kim, General Manager of Terminal Produce.

According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "Terminal Produce's commitment to quality and exceptional service is a promise that gives every customer confidence in their purchase. For over 2 generations, Terminal Produce has illustrated a life-long dedication to serving its customers with the best food safety and quality. Its passionate team brings an incredible variety of year-round product offerings from all over the world. I am excited to welcome the Terminal Produce team to the GrubMarket family as we further strengthen our position in New York. Together, we will build a greater customer base and a stronger supplier network in the food ecosystem nationwide."

Lastly, Terminal Produce will now be able to utilize GrubMarket's innovative proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company's Software-as-a-Service platform providing food industry suppliers and vendors with seamless financial management, easy-to-use online ordering and sales, precise inventory management, and engaging CRM tools.

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food ecommerce both to business and to consumer as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to solve inefficiencies in the American food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in California, Washington, Texas, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Massachusetts, Oregon, and Arizona, with plans to expand to other parts of the country.

