GrubMarket Acquires Vaccaro & Sons to Expand to St. Louis, Missouri

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisition of Vaccaro & Sons, a highly reputable and well-regarded produce and diary provider to local grocery stores, caterers, country clubs, restaurants, schools and elder care facilities in St. Louis, Missouri. Vaccaro & Sons is a key sourcing channel for high quality fruits and vegetables and known for its premium service.

Vaccaro & Sons is the second biggest produce provider of the St. Louis region. Founded in 1982, Vaccaro & Sons was launched to provide high-quality fruits and vegetables to a wide variety of businesses throughout the St. Louis area. During the pandemic last year, Vaccaro & Sons grew significantly and provided essential food delivery service to businesses and communities in St. Louis region. It acquired Adolph & Ceresia Produce Co. this January to accelerate its market expansion. Today, Vaccaro & Sons's robust infrastructure and fleet of delivery trucks serve hundreds of customers in the St. Louis region. After the acquisition, the business will continue to be managed by its current leadership team, Dale Vaccaro, Dean Vaccaro and Rick Massey.

"We are excited to join the GrubMarket network and welcome the new growth opportunities that GrubMarket's technology and platform bring. We are constantly striving for the best customer service and committed to meet the varied needs of all our customers. We are thrilled to learn that GrubMarket shares this same mission of supporting growers and serving customers with the highest standard. We sincerely look forward to joining the GrubMarket Team and taking Vaccaro & Sons to the next level of success." said Dale Vaccaro, CEO of Vaccaro & Sons.

According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "Vaccaro & Sons is known in the St. Louis area for its commitment to quality and exceptional service. The team is a true value-added partner who brings creative solutions to customers and producers. This acquisition puts GrubMarket on a path to further expand to the vital food supply chain corridor of the Midwest. We are motivated to leverage our network and software technology to support the food supply chain ecosystem of the Midwest and explore new ways of creating opportunities for the heartland. We are excited to welcome the Vaccaro & Sons team to the GrubMarket family as we further strengthen our position across the country. Together, we will build a greater customer base and a stronger producer network in the food ecosystem nationwide."

Lastly, Vaccaro & Sons will now be able to utilize GrubMarket's innovative proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company's Software-as-a-Service platform providing food industry suppliers and vendors with seamless financial management, easy-to-use online ordering and sales, precise inventory management, and engaging CRM tools.

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology startup operating in the space of food ecommerce both B2B & B2C as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to solve inefficiencies in the American food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in California, Washington, Texas, Michigan, New York, Missouri and Massachusetts, with plans to expand to other parts of the country.

