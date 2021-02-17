Grundéns Ambassador Skeet Reese Wins 2021 Pro Circuit Bass Tournament

"What a start to the competitive fishing year," says Grundéns CEO David Mellon. "When we signed Skeet, we knew he'd have some great finishes. We believe in him and are excited to see him back on top. The fact that he won the tournament wearing our new SeaKnit shoes that debut next month was a prefect unveiling for this new model. The momentum created by our partnership with Skeet is only beginning and we're confident that it will create excitement for a long time to come."

Skeet Reese is a 11-time event winner and one of only a small handful of anglers to win both the Bassmaster Classic and the Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year. The Northern California native is one of the top five tournament money-winners of all time, serves on the MLF angler advisory board and runs numerous youth camps throughout the year to enable the next generation of anglers to grow their skills.

The SeaKnit Shoe is a contemporary lace up sneaker designed from the deck up, launching in March and expanding Grundéns lineup of footwear. Offering anglers performance and comfort with a 100% nylon seamless knit upper, a PU overlay that provides light water resistance on wet surfaces, a non-marking natural gum rubber outsole with razor-cut siping, a shock-absorbing midsole and comfort footbed, and HeiQ Fresh and Stain Away treatments for resistance to odor and stains.

SOURCE Grundéns