Grundéns Expands GORE-TEX, Footwear, and Insulation Offerings for Fall 2021

POULSBO, Wash., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grundéns, producer of the world's leading fishing apparel and footwear, today introduces the Fall 2021 product lineup. The Gambler GORE-TEX Jacket and Bib, and Windward GORE-TEX Infinium Insulated Jacket headline the outerwear collection while the Freeboard Leather Chukka is the focus of the rapidly expanding footwear line. Additional performance insulation in the Ballast and Forecast round out a complete collection for Fall 2021.

"The Gambler and Windward are next level products in our continued development of concepts partnering with GORE-TEX," says Grundéns CEO David Mellon. "Our entire Fall collection has been designed with the unique needs of the professional and sport angler in mind, ensuring optimum freedom of movement, warmth and protection from the elements. We're excited to bring these new products to market with our continued expansion of footwear and GORE-TEX products."

Grundéns flagship tournament angling set, the Gambler jacket and bib, are built to perform on the biggest stages of professional bass fishing. Designed to optimize waterproofness, comfort, and mobility, both pieces feature rugged 100% nylon face fabric with a GORE-TEX C-Knit Backer. The jacket utilizes GORE-TEX TOPO Stretch across the shoulders and back for flexible mobility and a submersible shingled cuff design that keeps water out of the sleeves even when reaching into the water. The bib has a stretch woven upper back suspender panel for mobility, dual zippered hand warmer pockets, and angled thigh pockets that are still accessible while seated on a casting pedestal. The jacket is available in two colors for $499.99 MSRP while the bib is available in one color for $479.99.

The Windward GORE-TEX Infinium Insulated Jacket is the brand's warmest insulated jacket and is designed to maximize wind protection and warmth. Body-mapped GORE-TEX Infinium shell fabric offers wind and rain protection while two types of Primaloft Insulation, Silver in the upper, and ThermoPlume Silver with CrossCore in the lower, provide synthetic warmth. The jacket is available in two colors for $349.99.

Engineered to deliver comfort, performance and durability, the Grundéns Freeboard Leather Chukka features a rubber freeboard overlay for additional waterproofing and protection, full grain leather upper and a sipped natural gum rubber outsole for exceptional grip on wet surfaces. Whether you're working on a wet deck or navigating a slippery bar room floor, this Chukka offers the performance, style and wear-anywhere appeal all anglers will love in two colors for $139.99.

With cold months approaching, Grundéns continues to broaden its collection of performance insulation layers to keep anglers warm and dry while on the water. The Ballast Sherpa jacket features a rugged exterior of 400D nylon with a DWR finish and a soft recycled polyester Sherpa fleece lining on the interior for comfort. 60-gram polyester insulation provides warmth in two colors for $149.99.

Designed to bolster high levels of warmth with less weight than traditional synthetic insulation, the Forecast Jacket and Vest offer convenient technical features and PrimaLoft® Insulation. 100% recycled nylon outer shell with body-mapped Primaloft RISE insulation in the body, hood, sleeves, and side panels provides an excellent alternative to natural down. The jacket is available in 3 colors for $179.99 while the vest is available in three colors for $139.99.

The entire lineup of apparel and footwear is available at www.Grundéns.com and specialty retailers across the country. During the fall of 2021, select samples of Spring 2022 for media are available by working with PR representative Cory Lowe at [email protected].

SOURCE Grundéns

Related Links

http://www.Grundéns.com

