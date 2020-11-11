Grunt Style Launches '10 Days of Giving' Campaign, Awards $100,000 to Veteran Organizations and Charities

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grunt Style , a retail company specializing in patriotic focused lifestyle apparel, today announced that it will donate more than $100,000 to charities that support veterans, active military, and their families. The '10 Days of Giving' campaign will provide support to one organization each day from Nov. 13 to Nov. 23.

"Giving back and supporting the veteran community is core to Grunt Style's mission and during these unprecedented times, we can't think of a better time to ramp up our charitable efforts," said Glenn Silbert, CEO of Grunt Style. "Each organization we are supporting has accomplished remarkable things both within their communities and nationwide. Our hope is that this contribution provides adequate support to their mission and, in turn, honors the sacrifice of the men and women who have served or who are serving our country."

The organizations that Grunt Style has selected to support through its '10 Days of Giving' campaign include:

Wreaths Across America (WAA): The WAA mission includes raising awareness of the sacrifice's veterans make for the country by laying wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes.

Heroes Sports: An organization for both active duty military and veterans that incorporates sports and recreation activities to increase mental/physical health and team building.

VetStrong : An organization dedicated to supporting homeless veterans and their families by providing home furnishing to those in need.

Midwest Shelter for Homeless Vets: With a mission to ensure that no veteran is left behind due to homelessness, joblessness, poverty and/or mental-health issues, the organization's desire is to ease suffering for veterans and their families by empowering them to be self-sufficient, productive members of their communities.

USO Operation Turkey Drop: USO San Antonio will provide turkey and the side dishes for 200 families stationed at Lackland Airforce Base in San Antonio and Fort Sam Army Base in Houston.

South Texas Blood and Tissue Center Drive: A local blood drive that supplies blood components to more than 100 hospitals in South Texas. The organization supports tissue, bone marrow/stem cell and umbilical cord blood donations.

Toys for Tots: Hosted by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, Toys for Tots distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to purchase gifts for Christmas.

Burn Pits 360: An organization with the mission to advocate for veterans, active duty service members, and families affected by deployment-related toxic exposures through research, education, outreach and advocacy.

Irreverent Warriors Social and Hike: The mission of Irreverent Warriors is to bring veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent veteran suicide.

FisherHouse: A charity and foundation that builds comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay free-of-charge, while a loved one is in the hospital.

"Grunt Style is so much more than a tee shirt company, our mission is to instill a sense of pride in self, in military and in country," said Tiffany Orner, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Outreach at Grunt Style. "We make sure that our team has boots on the ground, giving back to the community."

To follow the '10 Days of Giving' campaign on social media, search #GruntStyleGives. To learn more about Grunt Style, their products and community-giving initiatives, please visit www.gruntstyle.com .

ABOUT GRUNT STYLE

Founded in 2009, Grunt Style is an online patriot-focused and veteran-operated apparel brand designed for a new class of warriors: first-responders, military veterans and their friends and family. With four million social media followers, the company works hard to deliver the highest quality, most Patriotic apparel on the planet that is backed by its unbeatable lifetime guarantee. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Grunt Style stands behind its products, its service and its ability to America. Find out more about the company and its American-made products at gruntstyle.com and join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram at @GruntStyle.

