Grunt Style to Shut Down Online Sales In Honor of Memorial Day

"Pride, Patriotism and Culture are the three pillars at the foundation of Grunt Style's brand and overall mission," said Grunt Style CEO Glenn Silbert. "Our brand is committed to fostering a community that takes pride in our country and supporting the military personnel and veterans who have fervently fought to defend it for generations. On Memorial Day, we're proud to honor the soldiers and families who have sacrificed so much to protect our freedom."

Founded in 2009, Grunt Style is an online patriotic lifestyle retailer designed for a new class of warriors: first-responders, military veterans and their friends and family. With four million social media followers, the company works hard to deliver the highest quality, most Patriotic apparel on the planet that is backed by its unbeatable lifetime guarantee. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Grunt Style stands behind its products, its service and its ability to America. Find out more about the company and its American-made products at gruntstyle.com and join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram at @GruntStyle.

