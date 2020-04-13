Grupo Aeromexico Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Apr 13, 2020, 18:39 ET
MEXICO CITY, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeroméxico") (BMV: AEROMEX), Mexico's global airline, will hold its First Quarter 2020 earnings conference call on:
Wednesday April 22nd, 2020
11:00 AM ET
(10:00 AM Mexico City Time & Central Time)
Andrés Conesa Labastida, Chief Executive Officer, Ricardo Sánchez Baker, Chief Financial Officer and Nicolas Ferri, Chief Commercial Officer will host the call and review Grupo Aeromexico's First Quarter 2020 financial and operational results, followed by a question and answer session. First quarter results will be released on April 21st, 2020 after market close.
To participate in the conference call, please dial:
Toll Free US +1 877-407-9124
Toll International +1 201-689-8584
Registration is required; please dial in at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
The conference call will be available for replay until May 22nd, 2020 at 11:00 AM ET, by calling:
Toll Free US +1 877-481-4010
Toll International +1 919-882-2331
Replay Conference ID Number: 33987
The conference call replay can also be accessed via Grupo Aeromexico's Investor Relations website: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors
Investor Relations Office
Tel: +52 (55) 9132 4257
[email protected]
About Grupo Aeromexico
Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico´s global airline, operates more than 600 daily flights and its main hub is in Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features more than 85 cities on three continents, including 42 destinations in Mexico, 17 in the United States, 15 in Latin America, 4 in Canada, 5 in Europe and 2 in Asia.
The Group's operating fleet of 125 aircraft is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase up to 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX B737 jet airliners and 10 B787-9 Dreamliner's.
As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,000 destinations in 179 countries served by the 19 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to 636 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel on its codeshare partner flights with Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM, Avianca, Copa Airlines and WestJet, with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia and Peru.
www.aeromexico.com
www.skyteam.com
SOURCE Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.
