Grupo Boticário Deploys Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses in its Brazil Plant to Provide Production Monitoring and Remote Support

Prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company would have specialists from its São José dos Pinhais facility make weekly 1500-mile trips to the Camaçari plant, to monitor tests during product development or initial production. Due to COVID-19, travel was stopped in order to ensure employee safety, but the monitoring need remained. Through the use of Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses at the Camacari facility, the remote specialists in product development are able to establish direct connections with the factory operators, who receive expert audio and video support while executing production, without impacting manufacturing productivity as workers' hands remain free. At the same time, the productivity of the specialists also increases due to less time spent traveling, as well as greatly reducing their carbon footprint.

"Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses are one of the many ways we have found in Grupo Boticário to continue producing with quality, maintaining the safety of our employees and meeting the needs of all profiles of the population," said Paulo Roseiro, Research & Development director at Boticário Group.

"The use of Vuzix Smart Glasses to improve product quality, reduce costs and increase worker safety continues to expand to every corner of globe," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "We are pleased to count Boticário Group among the growing list of South American companies that are embracing our technology."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

