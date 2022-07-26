GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF Ps.38,817 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.5,133 MILLION IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2022
Jul 26, 2022, 18:31 ET
—Strong growth of Grupo Elektra's consolidated gross portfolio; increases 18%, to Ps.149,219 million—
—12% increase in consolidated deposits, to Ps.202,884 million, generates solid perspectives for the financial business, with an optimal cost of funding—
MEXICO CITY, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced second quarter 2022 financial results.
Second quarter results
Consolidated revenue grew 8% to Ps.38,817 million in the period, compared to Ps.36,068 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.33,684 million, from Ps.30,983 million in the same period of 2021.
As a result, EBITDA was Ps.5,133 million, compared to Ps.5,085 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.2,672 million this quarter, from Ps.3,062 million in the same period of 2021.
The company reported a net loss of Ps.1,764 million, compared to a profit of Ps.6,948 million a year ago.
|
2Q 2021
|
2Q 2022
|
Change
|
Ps.
|
%
|
Consolidated revenue
|
$36,068
|
$38,817
|
$2,749
|
8 %
|
EBITDA
|
$5,085
|
$5,133
|
$47
|
1 %
|
Operating profit
|
$3,062
|
$2,672
|
$(390)
|
-13 %
|
Net result
|
$6,948
|
$(1,764)
|
$(8,712)
|
----
|
Net result per share
|
$30.50
|
$(7.81)
|
$(38.31)
|
----
Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of June 30, 2021, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.8 million and as of June 30, 2022, were 225.9 million.
Revenue
Consolidated revenue increased 8% in the period, as a result of an 11% growth in financial income and a 4% increase in commercial revenue.
The increase in financial income — to Ps.22,171 million, from Ps.20,014 million in the previous year — largely reflects a 14% increase in revenue from Banco Azteca México — which further strengthens its solid financial margin— in the context of dynamic growth of the gross credit portfolio in the period, which improves the well-being of millions of families and the growth of businesses.
The increase in sales of the commercial business — to Ps.16,646 million, from Ps.16,054 million a year ago — is largely the result of strong growth in sales from Italika motorcycles — which strengthen the productivity of businesses and the mobility of families —, home appliances — which boost the quality of life in households — and income related to electronic money transfers, in the context of growing transfer flows from the United States to Mexico, which contribute to the well-being and progress of millions of families.
Costs and expenses
Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.17,801 million, practically unchanged compared to Ps.17,753 million from the previous year. This is explained by a 4% decrease in the financial cost — derived from a lower creation of allowance for credit risks, partially offset by higher interest paid, in line with rising market rates — and a 2% increase in the commercial cost, consistent with higher income from merchandise sales.
Sales, administration and promotion expenses were Ps.15,883 million, from Ps.13,230 million a year ago, as a result of higher personnel and operating expenses in the period. The increase is related to the development of supply logistics strategies that will further strengthen the product distribution process, to promptly meet the growing demand for world-class merchandise by millions of families, both on the sales floor and through the company's omnichannel operations.
Additionally, expense increases come from systems development to additionally promote high efficiency standards, both in digital banking — which currently has more than 17 million users that grow dynamically — and in omnichannel sales — with higher levels of security, comfort and time savings — as well as higher personnel and maintenance expenses, in the context of a solid expansion of points of contact, which allow maximizing the customer's shopping experience.
EBITDA and net result
EBITDA was Ps.5,133 million, from Ps.5,085 million the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.2,672 million, compared to Ps.3,062 million in the same quarter of 2021.
The most important variation below EBITDA was a reduction of Ps.12,025 million in other financial results, which reflects a 10% loss this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and which does not imply cash flow — compared to gain of 18% a year ago.
Consistent with the results of the quarter, a reduction of Ps.3,709 million in the tax provision was recorded in the period.
Grupo Elektra reported a net loss of Ps.1,764 million, from a profit of Ps.6,948 million a year ago.
Unconsolidated Balance Sheet
A proforma balance sheet exercise of Grupo Elektra is presented, which allows knowing the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued in this case under the participation method.
This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. Also, the pro forma balance sheet does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.
This provides greater clarity on the situation of the different businesses that make up the company, and allows financial market participants to make estimates of the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for said calculations.
Consistent with this, the debt with cost was Ps.36,379 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to Ps.32,185 million of the previous year. During the quarter, the company issued short-term Certificados Busatiles for Ps.1,500 million and obtained bank loans for Ps.1,800 million.
The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.5,891 million, from Ps.10,355 million in the previous year.
As of June 30, 2022, the company's stockholders' equity was Ps.96,327 million, and the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.25 times.
|
As of June 30 2021
|
As of June 30 2022
|
Change
|
Ps.
|
%
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$10,355
|
$5,891
|
(4,464)
|
(43 %)
|
Marketable financial instruments
|
34,697
|
34,915
|
218
|
1 %
|
Inventories
|
16,972
|
23,602
|
6,630
|
39 %
|
Accounts receivables
|
58,924
|
46,480
|
(12,444)
|
(21 %)
|
Other current assets
|
3,361
|
4,062
|
701
|
21 %
|
Investments in shares
|
37,288
|
37,779
|
491
|
1 %
|
Fixed assets
|
7,090
|
9,075
|
1,985
|
28 %
|
Right of use assets
|
8,779
|
9,523
|
744
|
8 %
|
Other assets
|
1,433
|
1,870
|
436
|
30 %
|
Total assets
|
$178,900
|
$173,198
|
(5,703)
|
(3 %)
|
Short-term debt
|
$14,539
|
$14,905
|
367
|
3 %
|
Suppliers
|
6,462
|
9,257
|
2,796
|
43 %
|
Other short-term liabilities
|
12,934
|
16,532
|
3,598
|
28 %
|
Long-term debt
|
17,646
|
21,474
|
3,828
|
22 %
|
Differed taxes
|
12,373
|
3,180
|
(9,193)
|
(74 %)
|
Other long-term debt
|
11,248
|
11,522
|
274
|
2 %
|
Total liabilities
|
$75,200
|
$76,871
|
1,670
|
2 %
|
Stakeholder´s equity
|
$103,700
|
$96,327
|
(7,373)
|
(7 %)
|
Liabilities and equity
|
$178,900
|
$173,198
|
(5,703)
|
(3 %)
Figures in millions of pesos
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Loan Portfolio and Deposits
As detailed in the previous quarter, starting on January 1, 2022, Banco Azteca México adopted IFRS-9 ('Financial Instruments') and IFRS-16 ('Leases'), contained in the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) to report their financial statements. These changes implied: growth in its portfolio, in the reserve for credit risks and in the accumulated results (IFRS-9) and a growth in the assets for rights of use and in the liabilities for leases (IFRS-16), when compared to figures for 2021.
The consolidated gross portfolio of Banco Azteca México, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America as of June 30, 2022, grew 18%, to Ps.149,219 million, from Ps.126,674 million in the previous year.
Banco Azteca México's gross portfolio balance increased 32% to Ps.143,262 million, from Ps.108,858 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the quarter was 3.6%, compared to 3.8% a year earlier.
Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits grew 12%, to Ps.202,884 million, from Ps.180,695 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's deposits were Ps.199,360 million, 12% above the Ps.177,723 million of the previous year.
Banco Azteca México's ratio of deposits to gross portfolio was 1.4 times, which allows solid growth for the Bank, with optimal funding cost.
Banco Azteca México's capitalization ratio as of June was 15.49%, a level that accounts for the institution's notable financial strength.
Infrastructure
Grupo Elektra currently has 6,165 points of contact, compared to 6,400 units the previous year. The decrease derives mainly from the closure of 294 Purpose Financial points of contact in the United States — in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening the company's operational efficiency.
In Mexico, in the last twelve months, 29 new Elektra stores were opened in strategic locations, with a format that offers an optimal mix of merchandise and services, and allows maximizing the customer's shopping experience.
The company has 4,774 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 1,017 in the United States, and 374 in Central America. The important distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.
Six-month consolidated results
Consolidated revenue in the first six months of the year grew 13%, to Ps.76,349 million, from Ps.67,453 million registered in the same period of 2021, driven by a 15% growth in financial income and a 10% growth in commercial business sales.
EBITDA was Ps.10,754 million, compared to Ps.10,520 million in the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.5,278 million, from Ps.6,556 million a year ago.
In the first six months of 2022, a net loss of Ps.6,379 million was recorded, compared to a net income of Ps.9,997 million a year ago. The change reflects a decrease in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and which does not imply cash flow — compared to gain in the previous year.
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
Change
|
Ps.
|
%
|
Consolidated revenue
|
$67,453
|
$76,349
|
$8,896
|
13 %
|
EBITDA
|
$10,520
|
$10,754
|
$234
|
2 %
|
Operating profit
Net result
|
$6,556
$9,997
|
$5,278
$(6,379)
|
$(1,278)
$(16,376)
|
-19%
----
|
Net result per share
|
$43.88
|
$(28.24)
|
$(72.12)
|
----
Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of June 30, 2021, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.8 million and as of June 30, 2022, were 225.9 million.
Alvaro Calderón is appointed CFO
Grupo Elektra appointed Alvaro Alberto Calderón Jiménez, CFO of the company.
Mr. Calderón has more than 20 years of experience in financial planning and administration in important organizations, where he has achieved superior efficiencies in costs and expenses, as well as optimization of purchasing processes and logistics. Since 2018, he has held the position of CFO of Banco Azteca Mexico, where he has been responsible for the implementation of accounting process models, which generate solid advances in effective management control.
Alvaro Calderón has a degree in public accounting from La Salle University; he has a MBA from the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, and the Executive Management D1 Program from the IPADE.
Administration and Finance of Banco Azteca Mexico will be lead by Juan Carlos Reyes Soto, who in the last four years has coordinated solid Financial and Budget Planning and Control strategies in Grupo Salinas companies, further boosting their results. He has more than 20 years of proven experience in finance, accounting, and management at leading institutions.
Mr. Reyes Soto is a CPA from the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, with a MBA in finance from the same institution and a master's degree in banking and finance from Universidad Pompeu Fabra in Barcelona, Spain.
Mauro Aguirre Regis, who was the CFO of Grupo Elektra, has been appointed Director of Strategic Analysis of Grupo Salinas, from where he will develop important financial strategy projects that will further boost the strong dynamism of the Group´s companies, and their solid profitability.
Company Profile:
Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras and Panama.
Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
Investor Relations:
Rolando Villarreal
Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
[email protected]
Bruno Rangel
Grupo Salinas
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
[email protected]
Press Relations:
Luciano Pascoe
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553
[email protected]
|
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
|
2Q21
|
2Q22
|
Change
|
Financial income
|
20,014
|
55 %
|
22,171
|
57 %
|
2,157
|
11 %
|
Commercial income
|
16,054
|
45 %
|
16,646
|
43 %
|
592
|
4 %
|
Income
|
36,068
|
100 %
|
38,817
|
100 %
|
2,749
|
8 %
|
Financial cost
|
6,117
|
17 %
|
5,897
|
15 %
|
(220)
|
-4 %
|
Commercial cost
|
11,636
|
32 %
|
11,905
|
31 %
|
269
|
2 %
|
Costs
|
17,753
|
49 %
|
17,801
|
46 %
|
49
|
0 %
|
Gross income
|
18,315
|
51 %
|
21,016
|
54 %
|
2,701
|
15 %
|
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
|
13,230
|
37 %
|
15,883
|
41 %
|
2,653
|
20 %
|
EBITDA
|
5,085
|
14 %
|
5,133
|
13 %
|
47
|
1 %
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,033
|
6 %
|
2,228
|
6 %
|
195
|
10 %
|
Other (income) loss, net
|
(11)
|
0 %
|
232
|
1 %
|
243
|
----
|
Operating income
|
3,062
|
8 %
|
2,672
|
7 %
|
(390)
|
-13 %
|
Comprehensive financial result:
|
Interest income
|
159
|
0 %
|
204
|
1 %
|
45
|
28 %
|
Interest expense
|
(929)
|
-3 %
|
(999)
|
-3 %
|
(70)
|
-8 %
|
Foreign exchange loss, net
|
0
|
0 %
|
(38)
|
0 %
|
(38)
|
-100 %
|
Other financial results, net
|
7,577
|
21 %
|
(4,448)
|
-11 %
|
(12,025)
|
----
|
6,807
|
19 %
|
(5,282)
|
-14 %
|
(12,089)
|
----
|
Participation in the net income of
|
CASA and other associated companies
|
72
|
0 %
|
94
|
0 %
|
22
|
30 %
|
Income (loss) before income tax
|
9,941
|
28 %
|
(2,516)
|
-6 %
|
(12,457)
|
----
|
Income tax
|
(2,955)
|
-8 %
|
754
|
2 %
|
3,709
|
----
|
Income (loss) before discontinued operations
|
6,986
|
19 %
|
(1,762)
|
-5 %
|
(8,748)
|
----
|
Result from discontinued operations
|
(38)
|
0 %
|
(2)
|
0 %
|
36
|
95 %
|
Consolidated net income (loss)
|
6,948
|
19 %
|
(1,764)
|
-5 %
|
(8,712)
|
----
|
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
|
6M21
|
6M22
|
Change
|
Financial income
|
38,015
|
56 %
|
43,886
|
57 %
|
5,870
|
15 %
|
Commercial income
|
29,438
|
44 %
|
32,464
|
43 %
|
3,026
|
10 %
|
Income
|
67,453
|
100 %
|
76,349
|
100 %
|
8,896
|
13 %
|
Financial cost
|
10,476
|
16 %
|
11,112
|
15 %
|
636
|
6 %
|
Commercial cost
|
20,878
|
31 %
|
23,481
|
31 %
|
2,603
|
12 %
|
Costs
|
31,353
|
46 %
|
34,592
|
45 %
|
3,239
|
10 %
|
Gross income
|
36,100
|
54 %
|
41,757
|
55 %
|
5,658
|
16 %
|
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
|
25,580
|
38 %
|
31,003
|
41 %
|
5,423
|
21 %
|
EBITDA
|
10,520
|
16 %
|
10,754
|
14 %
|
234
|
2 %
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,062
|
6 %
|
4,439
|
6 %
|
377
|
9 %
|
Other (income) loss, net
|
(98)
|
0 %
|
1,038
|
1 %
|
1,136
|
----
|
Operating income
|
6,556
|
10 %
|
5,278
|
7 %
|
(1,278)
|
-19 %
|
Comprehensive financial result:
|
Interest income
|
379
|
1 %
|
396
|
1 %
|
17
|
4 %
|
Interest expense
|
(1,915)
|
-3 %
|
(1,947)
|
-3 %
|
(31)
|
-2 %
|
Foreign exchange gain, net
|
244
|
0 %
|
5
|
0 %
|
(239)
|
-98 %
|
Other financial results, net
|
9,110
|
14 %
|
(12,818)
|
-17 %
|
(21,928)
|
----
|
7,818
|
12 %
|
(14,364)
|
-19 %
|
(22,182)
|
----
|
Participation in the net income of
|
CASA and other associated companies
|
21
|
0 %
|
212
|
0 %
|
191
|
100 %
|
Income (loss) before income tax
|
14,395
|
21 %
|
(8,874)
|
-12 %
|
(23,269)
|
----
|
Income tax
|
(4,270)
|
-6 %
|
2,494
|
3 %
|
6,764
|
----
|
Income (loss) before discontinued operations
|
10,125
|
15 %
|
(6,380)
|
-8 %
|
(16,505)
|
----
|
Result from discontinued operations
|
(128)
|
0 %
|
0
|
0 %
|
129
|
----
|
Consolidated net income (loss)
|
9,997
|
15 %
|
(6,379)
|
-8 %
|
(16,376)
|
----
|
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
|
Commercial Business
|
Financial Business
|
Grupo Elektra
|
Commercial Business
|
Financial Business
|
Grupo Elektra
|
Change
|
At June 30, 2021
|
At June 30, 2022
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
10,355
|
24,434
|
34,790
|
5,891
|
33,116
|
39,008
|
4,218
|
12 %
|
Marketable financial instruments
|
7,846
|
95,806
|
103,652
|
8,004
|
91,165
|
99,170
|
(4,483)
|
-4 %
|
Performing loan portfolio
|
-
|
74,676
|
74,676
|
-
|
81,142
|
81,142
|
6,465
|
9 %
|
Total past-due loans
|
-
|
3,958
|
3,958
|
-
|
4,817
|
4,817
|
859
|
22 %
|
Gross loan portfolio
|
-
|
78,634
|
78,634
|
-
|
85,959
|
85,959
|
7,325
|
9 %
|
Allowance for credit risks
|
-
|
10,599
|
10,599
|
-
|
11,125
|
11,125
|
527
|
5 %
|
Loan portfolio, net
|
-
|
68,035
|
68,035
|
-
|
74,833
|
74,833
|
6,798
|
10 %
|
Inventories
|
16,972
|
-
|
16,972
|
23,602
|
0
|
23,602
|
6,630
|
39 %
|
Other current assets
|
15,436
|
12,619
|
28,055
|
17,256
|
10,195
|
27,450
|
(605)
|
-2 %
|
Total current assets
|
50,610
|
200,895
|
251,504
|
54,754
|
209,309
|
264,063
|
12,559
|
5 %
|
Financial instruments
|
26,851
|
90
|
26,941
|
26,911
|
36
|
26,947
|
5
|
0 %
|
Performing loan portfolio
|
-
|
47,158
|
47,158
|
-
|
61,795
|
61,795
|
14,638
|
31 %
|
Total past-due loans
|
-
|
882
|
882
|
-
|
1,465
|
1,465
|
582
|
66 %
|
Gross loan portfolio
|
-
|
48,040
|
48,040
|
-
|
63,260
|
63,260
|
15,220
|
32 %
|
Allowance for credit risks
|
-
|
1,859
|
1,859
|
-
|
3,859
|
3,859
|
2,000
|
108 %
|
Loan portfolio
|
-
|
46,181
|
46,181
|
-
|
59,401
|
59,401
|
13,220
|
29 %
|
Other non-current assets
|
34,297
|
529
|
34,826
|
19,949
|
486
|
20,435
|
(14,391)
|
-41 %
|
Investment in shares
|
1,768
|
-
|
1,768
|
2,301
|
-
|
2,301
|
533
|
30 %
|
Property, furniture, equipment and
|
investment in stores, net
|
7,090
|
8,402
|
15,493
|
9,075
|
9,447
|
18,522
|
3,029
|
20 %
|
Intangible assets
|
519
|
6,357
|
6,877
|
542
|
7,207
|
7,749
|
872
|
13 %
|
Right of use asset
|
8,582
|
2,343
|
10,925
|
9,340
|
2,348
|
11,688
|
763
|
7 %
|
Other assets
|
914
|
7,528
|
8,442
|
1,328
|
7,969
|
9,297
|
855
|
10 %
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
130,632
|
272,325
|
402,957
|
124,199
|
296,203
|
420,402
|
17,445
|
4 %
|
Demand and term deposits
|
-
|
180,695
|
180,695
|
-
|
202,884
|
202,884
|
22,189
|
12 %
|
Creditors from repurchase agreements
|
-
|
21,967
|
21,967
|
-
|
20,802
|
20,802
|
(1,165)
|
-5 %
|
Short-term debt
|
14,539
|
100
|
14,638
|
14,385
|
342
|
14,727
|
89
|
1 %
|
Leasing
|
1,294
|
1,045
|
2,339
|
1,884
|
963
|
2,847
|
508
|
22 %
|
Short-term liabilities with cost
|
15,833
|
203,806
|
219,639
|
16,269
|
224,991
|
241,260
|
21,621
|
10 %
|
Suppliers and other short-term liabilities
|
17,868
|
17,557
|
35,425
|
23,689
|
21,344
|
45,033
|
9,608
|
27 %
|
Short-term liabilities without cost
|
17,868
|
17,557
|
35,425
|
23,689
|
21,344
|
45,033
|
9,608
|
27 %
|
Total short-term liabilities
|
33,701
|
221,364
|
255,064
|
39,958
|
246,335
|
286,293
|
31,228
|
12 %
|
Long-term debt
|
17,646
|
15
|
17,660
|
19,844
|
10
|
19,854
|
2,194
|
12 %
|
Leasing
|
8,161
|
1,288
|
9,449
|
8,475
|
1,502
|
9,977
|
527
|
6 %
|
Long-term liabilities with cost
|
25,807
|
1,302
|
27,109
|
28,319
|
1,512
|
29,831
|
2,721
|
10 %
|
Long-term liabilities without cost
|
15,459
|
1,624
|
17,083
|
6,227
|
1,725
|
7,951
|
(9,131)
|
-53 %
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
41,266
|
2,926
|
44,192
|
34,546
|
3,236
|
37,782
|
(6,410)
|
-15 %
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
74,966
|
224,290
|
299,256
|
74,504
|
249,571
|
324,075
|
24,818
|
8 %
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
55,665
|
48,035
|
103,700
|
49,695
|
46,632
|
96,327
|
(7,373)
|
-7 %
|
LIABILITIES + EQUITY
|
130,632
|
272,325
|
402,957
|
124,199
|
296,203
|
420,402
|
17,445
|
4 %
INFRASTRUCTURE
|
2Q21
|
2Q22
|
Change
|
Points of sale in Mexico
|
Elektra
|
1,142
|
18 %
|
1,167
|
19 %
|
25
|
2 %
|
Salinas y Rocha
|
36
|
1 %
|
36
|
1 %
|
-
|
0 %
|
Banco Azteca
|
1,848
|
29 %
|
1,887
|
31 %
|
39
|
2 %
|
Freestanding branches
|
1,695
|
26 %
|
1,684
|
27 %
|
(11)
|
-1 %
|
Total
|
4,721
|
74 %
|
4,774
|
77 %
|
53
|
1 %
|
Points of sale in Central America
|
Elektra
|
107
|
2 %
|
108
|
2 %
|
1
|
1 %
|
Banco Azteca
|
206
|
3 %
|
209
|
3 %
|
3
|
1 %
|
Freestanding branches
|
55
|
1 %
|
57
|
1 %
|
2
|
4 %
|
Total
|
368
|
6 %
|
374
|
6 %
|
6
|
2 %
|
Points of sale in North America
|
Purpose Financial
|
1,311
|
20 %
|
1,017
|
16 %
|
(294)
|
-22 %
|
Total
|
1,311
|
20 %
|
1,017
|
16 %
|
(294)
|
-22 %
|
TOTAL
|
6,400
|
100 %
|
6,165
|
100 %
|
(235)
|
-4 %
|
Floor space (m²)
|
1,448
|
100 %
|
1,483
|
100 %
|
35
|
2 %
|
Employees
|
Mexico
|
62,230
|
88 %
|
64,317
|
88 %
|
2,087
|
3 %
|
Central and South America
|
5,221
|
7 %
|
5,836
|
8 %
|
615
|
12 %
|
North America
|
2,983
|
4 %
|
2,717
|
4 %
|
(266)
|
-9 %
|
Total employees
|
70,434
|
100 %
|
72,870
|
100 %
|
2,436
|
3 %
SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.
Share this article