Grupo Elektra Announces Revenues of Ps.30,256 Million and EBITDA of Ps.2,085 Million in 3Q20

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA*; Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced third quarter 2020 financial results.

Third Quarter Results

Consolidated revenues grew 2%, to Ps.30,256 million in the period, compared to Ps.29,733 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.28,171 million, from Ps.25,651 million in the same period of 2019.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.2,085 million, compared to Ps.4,082 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.112 million this quarter, from Ps.2,198 million in the same period of 2019.

The company reported a net loss of Ps.1,636 million, compared to a net income of Ps.4,258 million a year ago.



3Q 2019 3Q 2020 Change





Ps. % Consolidated revenue $29,773 $30,256 $523 2% EBITDA $4,082 $2,085 $(1,996) -49% Operating result Net result $2,198 $4,258 $112 $(1,636) $(2,085) $(5,894) -95% ---- Net result per share $18.64 $(7.19) $(25.83) ----

Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of September 30, 2019, Elektra* outstanding shares were 228.4 million and as of September 30, 2020, were 227.6 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenues increased 2%, as a result of a 28% growth in commercial sales, partially offset by a 13% decrease in financial revenues.

The growth in sales of the commercial business — to Ps.13,686 million, from Ps.10,725 million a year ago— is largely the result of a solid increase in sales of Italika motorcycles — which boosts business productivity and the mobility of thousands of families — telephony and computing — that strengthen the connectivity of more and more users — as well as appliances and mattresses, which effectively satisfy the needs of thousands of families and are commercialized in the most competitive market conditions.

Sales from the commercial business were further boosted with the development of new stores under a larger surface format, which includes a wide variety of merchandise and services, to satisfy an increasing number of customers. Similarly, Omnichannel operations, with the online store www.elektra.com.mx, which sells thousands of products at unparalleled prices, from any device and at any time, further strengthened business performance, in a context of growing online transactions, given the health contingency.

The reduction in financial income — to Ps.16,570 million, from Ps.19,008 million in the previous year — reflects lower interests earned in the period, within the framework of deterioration in economic performance indicators, as a consequence of the health emergency.

Costs and Expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.14,808 million, from Ps.12,791 million from the previous year. The growth in costs is explained by a 29% increase in the commercial cost, in line with the strong growth in merchandise sales, partially offset by a 2% reduction in the financial cost, largely derived from lower interests paid, in line with decreasing market rates.

Selling, administrative and marketing expenses grew 4% to Ps.13,363 million as a result, mainly, of higher personnel expenses — in the framework of extraordinary disbursements for operating restructurings given the new economic context — and expenses related to the protection of employees and customers' health, partially offset by lower advertising expenses.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA was Ps.2,085 million, from Ps.4,082 million from the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.112 million, compared to Ps.2,198 million in the same quarter of 2019.

The main variations below EBITDA were the following:

A negative variation of Ps.6,259 million in the other financial results line, which reflects a depreciation of 5% this quarter in the market value of underlying assets of financial instruments held by the company — which does not imply cash flow — in comparison to an 11% gain a year ago.

Congruent with the operating results for the quarter, there was a reduction of Ps.2,773 million in the tax provision in the period.

Grupo Elektra reported net loss of Ps.1,636 million, compared to a net income of Ps.4,258 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated Balance Sheet

In order to allow the visualization of the non-consolidated financial situation, a pro forma exercise of the balance sheet of Grupo Elektra is presented, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued under the equity method, in this case.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. The pro forma balance sheet also does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This proforma exercise provides greater clarity regarding the businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to estimate the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.

Consistent with this, debt with cost was Ps.25,731 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to Ps.24,614 million in the previous year. The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.5,358 million, from Ps.5,427 million from the previous year. As a result, net debt as of September 30, 2020 was Ps.20,373 million, compared to Ps.19,187 million a year ago.

As of September 30, 2020, the company's stockholders 'equity was Ps.94,100 million, and the stockholders' equity to total liabilities ratio was 1.4 times.



As of September 30, 2019 As of September 30, 2020 Change Ps. %









Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,427 $ 5,358 (69) (1%) Marketable financial instruments 39,374 38,774 (599) (2%) Inventories 12,017 14,200 2,183 18% Accounts receivables 48,871 47,088 (1,783) (4%) Other current assets 3,882 3,655 (227) (6%) Investments in shares 34,858 35,686 828 2% Fixed assets 7,760 7,695 (64) (1%) Right of use assets 8,748 8,556 (192) (2%) Other assets 2,050 1,543 (508) (25%) Total assets $ 162,987 $ 162,555 -$ 432 (0%)









Short-term debt $ 3,746 $ 11,356 7,610 203% Suppliers 7,756 9,184 1,428 18% Other short-term liabilities 11,288 13,853 2,564 23% Long-term debt 20,868 14,375 (6,493) (31%) Differed taxes 11,933 10,217 (1,715) (14%) Other long-term debt 10,194 9,470 (724) (7%) Total liabilities $ 65,784 $ 68,455 $ 2,671 4% Stakeholder´s equity $ 97,203 $ 94,100 -$ 3,103 (3%) Liabilities and equity $ 162,987 $ 162,555 -$ 432 (0%)

Figures in millions of pesos

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America's consolidated gross portfolio as of September 30, 2020 grew 7% to Ps.118,026 million, from Ps.110,393 million for the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 5.1% at the end of the period, compared to 4.3% in the previous year.

The gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico grew 7% to Ps.99,396 million, from Ps.93,102 million a year ago. The default rate for the bank at the end of the quarter was 5.1%, in comparison with 3.7% for the previous year, in the context in which a large number of customers from the Bank chose not to resort to official support plans to differ payments, offered by the sector.

The average term of the credit portfolio for principal credit lines — consumer, personal loans, and Tarjeta Azteca — was 64 weeks at the end of the third quarter.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.176,535 million, 17% higher than the Ps.150,781 million a year ago. Deposits of Banco Azteca Mexico were Ps.170,634 million, 16% higher than the Ps.146,593 million a year ago.

The ratio of deposits to gross portfolio of 1.7 times, consolidates the solid growth prospects of the Bank, with optimal funding cost.

The Bank's liquidity coverage ratio — total of eligible liquid assets / total net cash out — was 742%, an outstanding figure in the Mexican banking sector.

The estimated capitalization index of Banco Azteca Mexico was 14.92%, level that shows the remarkable financial strength of the institution.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 6,945 points of contact, compared to 7,232 units the previous year. The decrease results from the closure of 377 points of contact for Purpose Financial in the United States, in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening the company's operating efficiency.

In Mexico, during the last twelve months, 47 new Elektra stores were opened in strategic locations, with greater surface area, which increases the offer of products and services, and maximizes the customer's shopping experience.

The company has 4,778 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 1,521 in the United States, and 646 in Central and South America. The important distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.

Nine-month consolidated results

Consolidated revenues in the first nine months of the year grew 4% — to Ps.89,021 million, from Ps.85,533 million in the same period of 2019 — as a result of a 15% increase in the commercial business and a 2% reduction in the financial business.

EBITDA was Ps.5,374 million, compared to Ps.13,653 million from the previous year. The decrease is largely due to the credit reserves made by Banco Azteca last March, for 100% of the loan amount of Ps.7,243 million from a borrower that initiated a bankruptcy process (Chapter 11) in the United States, as previously announced.

The company reported an operating loss of Ps.716 million, from an operating profit of Ps.8,360 million a year ago. In the first nine months of 2020, a net loss of Ps.5,032 million was registered, compared to a Ps.14,618 million net income a year ago.



9M 2019 9M 2020 Change





Ps. % Consolidated revenue $85,533 $89,021 $3,488 4% EBITDA $13,653 $5,374 $(8,279) -61% Operating result Net result $8,360 $14,618 $(716) $(5,032) $(9,076) $(19,650) ---- ---- Net result per share $64.00 $(22.11) $(86.11) ----

Figures in millions of pesos EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. As of September 30, 2019, Elektra* outstanding shares were 228.4 million and as of September 30, 2020, were 227.6 million.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 7,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Peru.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



3Q19

3Q20

Change

























Financial income 19,008 64%

16,570 55%

(2,438) -13%



Commercial income 10,725 36%

13,686 45%

2,961 28%



Income 29,733 100%

30,256 100%

523 2%

























Financial cost 5,491 18%

5,367 18%

(124) -2%



Commercial cost 7,300 25%

9,441 31%

2,141 29%



Costs 12,791 43%

14,808 49%

2,017 16%

























Gross income 16,942 57%

15,448 51%

(1,494) -9%

























Sales, administration and promotion expenses 12,860 43%

13,363 44%

502 4%

























EBITDA 4,082 14%

2,085 7%

(1,996) -49%

























Depreciation and amortization 1,120 4%

1,259 4%

139 12%

























Depreciation right of use asset 732 2%

840 3%

108 15%

























Other expense (income), net 31 0%

(126) 0%

(157) ----

























Operating income 2,198 7%

112 0%

(2,085) -95%

























Comprehensive financial result:



















Interest income 357 1%

235 1%

(122) -34%



Interest expense (923) -3%

(859) -3%

64 7%



Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 186 1%

(77) 0%

(263) ----



Other financial results, net 4,396 15%

(1,863) -6%

(6,259) ----





4,016 14%

(2,565) -8%

(6,581) ----

























Participation in the net income of



















CASA and other associated companies 57 0%

63 0%

7 12%

























Income (loss) before income tax 6,270 21%

(2,389) -8%

(8,659) ----

























Income tax (2,010) -7%

763 3%

2,773 ----

























Income (loss) before discontinued operations 4,261 14%

(1,626) -5%

(5,886) ----

























Result from discontinued operations (2) 0%

(11) 0%

(8) -100%

























Impairment of intangible assets - 0%

- 0%

- ----

























Consolidated net income (loss) 4,258 14%

(1,636) -5%

(5,894) ----



GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS

























9M19

9M20

Change

























Financial income 54,514 64%

53,344 60%

(1,169) -2%



Commercial income 31,019 36%

35,677 40%

4,657 15%



Income 85,533 100%

89,021 100%

3,488 4%

























Financial cost 14,174 17%

21,165 24%

6,991 49%



Commercial cost 20,641 24%

23,761 27%

3,120 15%



Costs 34,815 41%

44,926 50%

10,110 29%

























Gross income 50,717 59%

44,095 50%

(6,622) -13%

























Sales, administration and promotion expenses 37,065 43%

38,722 43%

1,657 4%

























EBITDA 13,653 16%

5,374 6%

(8,279) -61%

























Depreciation and amortization 3,106 4%

3,887 4%

781 25%

























Depreciation right of use asset 2,158 3%

2,329 3%

171 8%

























Other expense (income), net 29 0%

(126) 0%

(155) ----

























Operating Income (loss) 8,360 10%

(716) -1%

(9,076) ----

























Comprehensive financial result:



















Interest income 988 1%

806 1%

(182) -18%



Interest expense (2,683) -3%

(2,757) -3%

(74) -3%



Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (10) 0%

2,384 3%

2,394 ----



Other financial results, net 13,802 16%

(6,104) -7%

(19,906) ----





12,097 14%

(5,671) -6%

(17,768) ----

























Participation in the net income of



















CASA and other associated companies (2) 0%

(696) -1%

(695) -100%

























Income (loss) before income tax 20,456 24%

(7,083) -8%

(27,539) ----

























Income tax (6,000) -7%

2,099 2%

8,099 ----

























Income (loss) before discontinued operations 14,456 17%

(4,984) -6%

(19,440) ----

























Result from discontinued operations 162 0%

(6) 0%

(168) ----

























Impairment of intangible assets - 0%

(42) 0%

(42) ----

























Consolidated net income (loss) 14,618 17%

(5,032) -6%

(19,650) ----





GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET







MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS

















Commercial Business Financial Business Grupo Elektra

Commercial Business Financial Business Grupo Elektra





















Change























At September 30, 2019

At September 30, 2020

























Cash and cash equivalents 5,427 21,861 27,288

5,358 30,343 35,701

8,413 31%





















Marketable financial instruments 12,693 78,476 91,169

9,689 85,492 95,182

4,013 4%





















Performing loan portfolio - 71,589 71,589

- 67,154 67,154

(4,436) -6% Total past-due loans - 4,192 4,192

- 5,061 5,061

868 21% Gross loan portfolio - 75,782 75,782

- 72,214 72,214

(3,568) -5%





















Allowance for credit risks - 8,503 8,503

- 8,885 8,885

382 4%





















Loan portfolio, net - 67,279 67,279

- 63,329 63,329

(3,950) -6%





















Inventories 12,017 - 12,017

14,200 - 14,200

2,183 18%





















Other current assets 12,606 12,584 25,190

16,763 13,152 29,914

4,724 19%





















Total current assets 42,743 180,200 222,942

46,009 192,316 238,326

15,383 7%





















Financial instruments 26,681 282 26,964

29,085 159 29,244

2,280 8%





















Performing loan portfolio - 34,056 34,056

- 44,857 44,857

10,801 32% Total past-due loans - 555 555

- 955 955

400 72% Gross loan portfolio - 34,611 34,611

- 45,812 45,812

11,201 32%





















Allowance for credit risks - 1,319 1,319

- 1,559 1,559

240 18%





















Loan portfolio - 33,292 33,292

- 44,253 44,253

10,962 33%





















Other non-current assets 27,525 189 27,714

19,921 189 20,110

(7,604) -27% Investment in shares 1,779 - 1,779

1,300 - 1,300

(479) -27% Property, furniture, equipment and



















investment in stores, net 7,760 6,166 13,926

7,695 8,141 15,836

1,910 14% Intangible assets 695 6,871 7,566

508 7,753 8,261

695 9% Right of use asset 8,748 1,950 10,698

8,556 1,763 10,318

(380) -4% Other assets 1,355 580 1,935

1,034 8,979 10,013

8,078 417% TOTAL ASSETS 117,286 229,530 346,816

114,109 263,553 377,662

30,846 9%











































Demand and term deposits - 150,781 150,781

- 176,535 176,535

25,754 17% Creditors from repurchase agreements - 18,179 18,179

- 21,424 21,424

3,246 18% Short-term debt 3,630 162 3,792

11,127 617 11,744

7,952 210% Leasing 632 884 1,516

2,087 977 3,065

1,549 102% Short-term liabilities with cost 4,262 170,006 174,268

13,214 199,554 212,768

38,500 22%





















Suppliers and other short-term liabilities 17,348 11,018 28,366

20,194 13,600 33,794

5,428 19% Short-term liabilities without cost 17,348 11,018 28,366

20,194 13,600 33,794

5,428 19%





















Total short-term liabilities 21,610 181,024 202,634

33,408 213,154 246,562

43,928 22%





















Long-term debt 18,844 2,276 21,120

14,337 20 14,357

(6,763) -32% Leasing 8,482 1,063 9,545

7,469 928 8,398

(1,147) -12% Long-term liabilities with cost 27,327 3,338 30,665

21,807 949 22,755

(7,910) -26%





















Long-term liabilities without cost 13,644 2,669 16,313

12,218 2,026 14,244

(2,070) -13%





















Total long-term liabilities 40,971 6,008 46,978

34,024 2,975 36,999

(9,979) -21%





















TOTAL LIABILITIES 62,581 187,032 249,612

67,432 216,129 283,561

33,949 14%





















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 54,705 42,498 97,203

46,677 47,424 94,100

(3,103) -3%











































LIABILITIES + EQUITY 117,286 229,530 346,816

114,109 263,553 377,662

30,846 9%



INFRASTRUCTURE

























3Q19

3Q20

Change

















Points of sale in Mexico















Elektra 1,124 16%

1,141 16%

17 2% Salinas y Rocha 38 1%

37 1%

(1) -3% Banco Azteca 1,819 25%

1,846 27%

27 1% Freestanding branches 1,708 24%

1,754 25%

46 3% Total 4,689 65%

4,778 69%

89 2%

















Points of sale in Central and South America















Elektra 170 2%

192 3%

22 13% Banco Azteca 381 5%

379 5%

(2) -1% Freestanding branches 94 1%

75 1%

(19) -20% Total 645 9%

646 9%

1 0%

















Points of sale in North America















Purpose Financial 1,898 26%

1,521 22%

(377) -20% Total 1,898 26%

1,521 22%

(377) -20%

















TOTAL 7,232 100%

6,945 100%

(287) -4%







































































Floor space (m²) 1,740 100%

1,528 100%

(211) -12%





















































Employees















Mexico 74,102 83%

64,058 86%

(10,044) -14% Central and South America 9,398 11%

7,157 10%

(2,241) -24% North America 5,278 6%

3,428 5%

(1,850) -35% Total employees 88,778 100%

74,643 100%

(14,135) -16%

SOURCE Grupo Elektra