Grupo Financiero Banorte to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 18th

MEXICO CITY, June 15, 2020 -- Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY), based in MEXICO, focused on diversified financial services

DATE: Thursday, June 18th

TIME: 12:00 – 12:30 PM EST

LINK: https://www.tinyurl.com/June18VIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.



About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, is a leading financial institution in Mexico and the one with the broadest business diversification in the market. It operates as a universal banking, providing in addition, a wide array of products and services through its broker dealer, annuities & insurance companies, retirements savings funds (afore), mutual funds, leasing & factoring company and warehousing.

Banorte is the second largest financial group in the country, the main provider of loans to governments and the second most important bank in mortgages. The retirement savings fund company Afore XXI Banorte, is the largest in the country in AUMs.

Banorte is the only commercial bank, among the six largest institutions, that is managed by a Mexican management team. Its decisions are made locally without the influence of foreign matrices, which has proven to be an advantage given the recent weakness of many global institutions.

Banorte has diversified its customer base, now serving over 30 million customers across different business lines, mainly: Bank, Insurance, Annuities, Pension fund.

Competitive Advantages

Stable, low cost retail funding resulting from a broad and loyal customer deposit base: 67% demand; 33% time deposits.

Savvy government lending origination team, with expertise in government infrastructure lending.

Underpenetrated customer base, with ample potential for cross selling.

Implementation of Net Promoter Score (NPS) to evaluate customer satisfaction and identify pain points. NPS has been implemented across all product lines, and all channels, generating very valuable feedback which we use to improve products, systems, and processes, to enhance customer satisfaction.

Best-in-class analytics infrastructure which has contributed to a significant revenue enhancement for the group through several initiatives:

Customer segmentation project – increased sales effectiveness by addressing the right customer with the right product.



Use multi-channel approach to direct specific promotions to the right customers across all channels.



Increased credit card cross selling by offering pre-approved cards to the right customer base.



Campaigns to increase credit card activation rates and credit line utilization.



Campaigns to incentivize customer deposits.



Campaigns to increase customer retention by sending customized promotions on early signs of potential customer churn, such as lower credit card utilization or lower than normal checking account transactions.

Check our investor web pages for more information https://investors.banorte.com/en

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com