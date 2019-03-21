Grupo LALA: Information Available on IR Web Site

MEXICO CITY, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., Mexican Company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry ("LALA") (BMV "LALAB"), has posted in its IR Web Site the following information:

Proposals for Annual Shareholders Meeting on March 25, 2019 : https://www.lala.com.mx/en/wp-content/uploads/sites/9/2019/03/LALA-Voting-Results-from-Annual-Shareholders-Meetings.pdf

The Company's historical information, with a breakdown by region and by volume, since the Company's 2013 IPO, in ".xlsx" format. This information can be found at: https://www.lala.com.mx/inversionistas/centro-de-reportes/fundamental-spreadsheet/

For more information:

David González Peláez, Elisa Manzato and Elías Rangel

investor.relations@grupolala.com

Tel:+52559177 5900

About LALA

Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 65 years of experience in the production, innovation and distribution of milk, dairy products and beverages at the highest levels of quality. LALA operates 31 production plants and 176 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America. The Company is supported by more than 38,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet of more than 7,000 units for the distribution of more than 600 products that reach more than 578,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri Leche® and Vigor® appear in its extensive brand portfolio.

For more information visit: www.lala.com.mx

"Grupo LALA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LALAB"

