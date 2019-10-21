Grupo LALA Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Oct 21, 2019, 20:24 ET
MEXICO CITY, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican Company focused on healthy and nutritious foods, ("LALA") (BMV: LALAB), today reported results for the third quarter 2019. The following information has been presented based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in nominal terms.
Quarter Highlights:
- +2.9% YOY Branded Net Sales increase
- +28.0% YOY comparable EBITDA growth, to MXN $2,306m (includes one-time payment from Lactalis settlement)
- +240bps YOY comparable EBITDA margin expansion
- Controlling Net Income expanded +213% YOY to MXN $641m, due to Operating Income increase and optimized tax rate
- -290bps YOY Working Capital improvement, to 1.6% of sales, driven by negative WC in Mexico
- Leverage ratio improvement to 2.9x
The following chart provides an abridged Income Statement, in millions of pesos. The margin for each figure represents its ratio to net sales for the quarter ended on September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. Net Sales and EBITDA information related to Q3'18 has been presented on "comparable" basis. Comparable Q3'18 figures will include the effect of IFRS 16 and the deconsolidation of Elopak.
|
MXN$ in millions
|
Q3´18
|
% Sales
|
Q3'19
|
% Sales
|
Var. %
|
Var. bps
|
Branded Sales (1)
|
18,192
|
18,723
|
2.9%
|
Raw Materials and Others Sales
|
292 (2)
|
261
|
(10.7%)
|
Net Sales
|
18,484 (2)
|
100%
|
18,984
|
100%
|
2.7%
|
Gross Profit
|
6,425
|
34.3%
|
6,687
|
35.2%
|
4.1%
|
+90bps
|
Operating Income
|
1,157
|
6.2%
|
1,507
|
7.9%
|
30.3%
|
+170bps
|
EBITDA (3)
|
1,802 (2)
|
9.7%
|
2,306
|
12.1%
|
28.0%
|
+240bps
|
Controlling Net Income
|
205
|
1.1%
|
641
|
3.4%
|
212.9%
|
+230bps
(1) Branded Sales exclude raw materials sales
(2) Comparable figures, including IFRS 16 adjustments and the deconsolidation of Elopak JV
(3) EBITDA is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization
MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT
Mauricio Leyva, Grupo LALA's CEO, commented:
"Through impactful top line creation, operational discipline and a motivating working culture, this quarter we continued to evolve in our Virtuous Cycle to extract value for all stakeholders and keep the Company on track of accomplishing our targets."
Please click on the following link for a PDF file containing the full text of the press release: https://www.lala.com.mx/pdf/docs/Earnings%20release%20Q3'19%20v7%20sv.pdf
Please click on the following link for a PDF file containing the full text of the press release in Spanish:
https://www.lala.com.mx/pdf/docs/Reporte%20Resultados%203T'19%20v5%20sv.pdf
CONFERENCE CALL
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00am EST / 10:00am CST
Led by: Mauricio Leyva (CEO), Alberto Arellano (CFO) and David González (IRO)
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136355
To participate, please dial-in ten minutes ahead of the scheduled time.
Mexico: 01 800 522 0034
United States: +1 877 705 6003 (Toll-free)
International: +1 201 493 6725
To access the replay service (7 days), please dial:
United States: +1 844 512 2921 (Toll-free)
International: +1 412 317 6671
PIN #: 13695144
CONTACT – INVESTOR RELATIONS
David González Peláez and Elías Rangel
Tel.: +52 55 5814 - 7192
Investor.relations@grupolala.com
SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.
Share this article