Grupo LALA Resending of information

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de CV, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry ("LALA") (BMV "LALAB"), reports on the resending of quarterly financial information corresponding to the fourth quarter of 2018 with dictated figures, in which was incorporated the section "Internal Control" in the annex of "Comments and Analysis of the Administration".

This resending does not change and has no effect on the results and financial information presented by LALA, as its purpose is to complete information to comply with the requirements that apply to the issuer.

About LALA

Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 65 years of experience in the production, innovation and marketing of milk, dairy products and beverages under the highest quality standards. LALA operates 31 production plants and 176 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America. The Company is supported by more than 38,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet that exceeds 7,000 units for the distribution of its more than 600 products which reach more than 578,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri Leche® and Vigor® stand out in their brand portfolio.

"Grupo LALA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LALAB"

