Grupo LALA schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, February 25, 2020

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican Company focused on healthy and nutritious foods ("LALA") (BMV "LALAB"), will host a conference call to discuss Fourth Quarter 2019 Results.

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00am EST / 10:00am CST



Presenters: Arquímedes Celis, Chief Executive Officer

Alberto Arellano, Chief Financial Officer

David González, Investor Relations Officer



Dial-in: 1-877-705-6003 (US and Canada, toll-free

01-800-522-0034 (Mexico, toll-free)

1-201-493-6725 (International, toll)



Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=137875



Results: LALA's Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Press Release will be issued after Mexican Market close on Monday, February 24, 2020



Contact: David González and Elías Rangel

Investor Relations

Tel.: +52 (55) 5814 -7192

investor.relations@grupolala.com

** Registration is required for the call; please dial in at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About LALA

Grupo LALA, Mexican healthy and nutritious food company, has more than 65 years of experience in the production, innovation and distribution of milk, dairy products, cold cuts and beverages at the highest levels of quality. LALA operates 31 production plants and 176 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America. The Company is supported by more than 38,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet of more than 7,000 units for the distribution of more than 600 products that reach more than 578,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri Leche® and Vigor® are part of the Company's extensive brand portfolio.

For more information, visit: www.lala.com.mx "Grupo LALA trades on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LALAB"

