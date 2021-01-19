Grupo LALA schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican Company focused on healthy and nutritious foods ("LALA") (BMV "LALAB"), will host a conference call to discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 Results.

Date: Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 11:00am EST / 10:00am CST



Presenters: Arquímedes Celis, Chief Executive Officer

Alberto Arellano, Chief Financial Officer

David González, Investor Relations Officer



Dial-in: 1 877 705 6003 (US and Canada, toll-free)

01 800 522 0034 (Mexico, toll-free)

1 201 493 6725 (International, toll)



Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143144



Results: LALA's Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Press Release will be issued after the Mexican

Market close on Monday, February 22, 2021



Contact: David González and Israel Rentería

Investor Relations

Tel.: +52 (55) 3993 7193

[email protected]

** Registration is required for the call; please dial in at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About LALA

Grupo LALA, Mexican healthy and nutritious food company, has more than 65 years of experience in the production, innovation and distribution of milk, dairy products, cold cuts and beverages at the highest levels of quality. LALA operates 30 production plants and 176 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America. The Company is supported by more than 38,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet of more than 7,000 units for the distribution of more than 600 products that reach more than 578,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri Leche® and Vigor® are part of the Company's extensive brand portfolio.

For more information, visit: www.lala.com.mx

"Grupo LALA trades on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LALAB"

