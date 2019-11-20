Grupo LALA Successfully Completes Seven Billion Peso Bond Issuance Through Local Offering

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican company focused on the healthy food industry ("LALA") (BMV: LALAB), today announced the successful issuance of dual-tranche long-term bonds (Certificados Bursátiles) totaling $7 billion pesos and with maturities of seven and five and a half years. The bonds, issued through the Mexican Stock Exchange ("BMV"), were allocated to a diverse group of investors and were 2.03 times oversubscribed.



LALA 19 LALA 19-2 Amount (MXN $) $3,250 million $3,750 million Maturity November 11, 2026 May 28, 2025 Rate format Fixed Floating Rate Mbono26 (6.79%) + 1.39%= 8.18% TIIE 28 + 0.49% Amortization At maturity At maturity Interest payment Every 182 days Every 28 days

The debt issuance has been rated "AA (Mex)" by Fitch Ratings and "HR AA" by HR Ratings. All proceeds from the issuance will be used to refinance outstanding liabilities.

About LALA:

Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 65 years of experience in the production, innovation and marketing of milk, dairy products and beverages under the highest quality standards. LALA operates 31 production plants and 176 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America. The Company is supported by more than 38,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet that exceeds 7,000 units for the distribution of its more than 600 products which reach more than 578,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri Leche® and Vigor® stand out in their brand portfolio.

For more information visit: www.lala.com.mx

"Grupo LALA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LALAB"

David González Peláez and Elías Rangel

investor.relations@grupolala.com

Tel: +52 55 5814 7192

