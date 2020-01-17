Grupo Mess Named Exclusive Buehler Distributor for Metallographic and Hardness Equipment in Mexico

According to Marcelo Zanusso, Latin America Regional Manager for Buehler, "We are excited to partner with Grupo Mess, an outstanding distributor with in-depth technical knowledge, experienced service team and impeccable standards. Mess's management is familiar with Buehler's metallographic products and the unique requirements of industrial customers. With three locations and a complete service department, Mess will provide all of Mexico with saws, grinder / polishers, mounting presses, microscopes, hardness testers, hardness blocks and consumables. I look forward to working with Mess and providing outstanding care to Mexico's fabricators, research centers and universities."

Oscar Morales, Grupo Mess General Manager notes, "We are honored to take on the Buehler line of metallographic and Wilson hardness testing products. As a solution-based company, we promise Buehler customers uncompromising support, a dedicated sales team, knowledgeable application specialists and expert installation, training and service. Our team includes seasoned professionals in metallography and we look forward to continuing this legacy throughout Mexico. We are focused on offering top solutions to our customers and for this we have aligned with Buehler for the most innovative metallographic equipment and consumables that helps customers exceed their expectations."

Mess Servicios Metrologicos S. de R.L. de C.V. offers integral metrological solutions in the following areas: dimensional, force/strength, torque, temperature, electrical, pressure, mobile area, surface finishing, patrons, CMM's, metallography, microscopy, inspection and measurement, fixtures/gages design and manufacturing, hand tools calibration, vision/optics, energy quality, high accuracy, calibration and hardness. Grupo Mess will additionally have onsite a Buehler metallography and hardness testing laboratory for customer solutions. Grupo Mess supports manufacturers and metal shops with process solutions, equipment solutions and related services. Grupo Mess will be exhibiting at ExpoManufactura 2020, stand 1112 February 11-13, 2020 in Monterrey, Mexico.

Grupo Mess complies with the requirements of ISO / IEC 17025: 2005 / NMX-EC-17025-IMNC-2006, where all laboratory personnel are familiar with the Quality Management System for its correct application and continuous improvement. Grupo Mess is recognized by three accreditation bodies: Entidad Mexicana de Acreditacion, a.c. (EMA), Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation Inc. (PJLA) and the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA). For information, visit www.mess.com.mx/, email info@mess.com.mx or by telephone in Mexico 800-347-0773.

Buehler, An ITW Company, is a global industrial manufacturer of value-added consumables, materials sample preparation equipment, and the Wilson line of hardness testers along with related service businesses. Buehler is celebrating the 100 years of Wilson excellence in hardness testing in 2020. Buehler innovates solutions and offers expert service and support throughout the materials preparation and analysis market. For additional information on the Buehler product offering please visit in Mexico www.buehler.mx or in the United States www.buehler.com or contact Buehler at marketing@buehler.com or call 1-847-295-6500.

SOURCE Buehler

