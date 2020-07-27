Grupo Simec Announces Results of Operations for the First Six Months of 2020

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: SIM; BMV: SIMEC-B) ("Simec") announced today its results of operations for the sixth-month period ended June 30th, 2020.

Comparative first six months of 2020 vs. first six months of 2019

Net Sales

Net sales of the Company decreased from Ps. 18,528 million in the first half of 2019 to Ps. 16,096 million in the first half of 2020. Shipments decreased 2% from 1,183 thousand tons in the first half of 2019 to 1,162 thousand tons in the first half of 2020. Total sales outside of Mexico in the first half of 2020 decreased 10% to Ps. 8,168 million compared to Ps. 9,091 million in the first half of 2019. Mexican sales decreased 16% from Ps. 9,437 million in the first half of 2019 to Ps. 7,928 million in the first half of 2020. Sales increased for the first half of 2020 compared to the first half of 2019, is due to the combined of decreased in the average sales price of 12% and decrease in the volume of shipments approximately of 21 thousand tons that represent an 2%.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales decreased 19% from Ps. 16,236 million in the first half of 2019, to Ps. 13,173 million in the first half of 2020. Cost of sales as a percentage of net sales represented 82% in the first half of 2020 while in the first half of 2019 represented 88%. Cost of sales decreased due to mix products and the less volume of products shipped.

Gross Profit

Gross profit of the Company for the first half of 2020 increased 28% from Ps. 2,292 million in the first half of 2019, to Ps. 2,923 million in the first half of 2020. Gross profit as percentage of net sales in the first half of 2020 was of 18%, while in the first half of 2019 was of 12%. The gross profit between both periods is given by better mix products shipped and lower average cost.

Selling, General and Administrative Expense

Selling, general and administrative expense increased 29%, from Ps. 674 million in the first half of 2019 to Ps. 867 million in the same period 2020, selling, general and administrative expense represented 4% of the net sales in the second quarter of 2019 and 5% in the second quarter of 2020.

Other Income (Expenses,) net

The Company recorded other income net for Ps. 160 million in the first half of 2020 million compared to other income Ps. 153 million in the same period of 2019.

Operating Income

Operating income increased 25% from Ps. 1,771 million for the first half of 2019 compared to Ps. 2,216 million in the first half of 2020. Operating income as percentage of net sales was 14% in the first half of 2020 compared to 10% in the same period of 2019. The increase in operating profit is mainly due to the mix of products shipped and lower cost of inputs for production.

Ebitda

The Ebitda amounted to Ps. 2,311 million in the first quarter of 2019 as a result of a net income of Ps. 803 million, less minority stake of Ps. 91 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 177 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 882 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 540 million to Ps 2,851 million in the first quarter of 2020 as a result a net income of Ps. 2,460 million, less minority stake of Ps. 3 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 951 million, less comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 1,193 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 636 million.

Comprehensive Financial Cost

Comprehensive financial cost for the first half of 2020 represented an income of Ps. 1,193 million compared with an expense of Ps. 882 million for the first half of 2019. The comprehensive financial cost is comprised by the exchange income of Ps. 1,148 million in the first half of 2020 compared with an exchange loss of Ps. 939 million in the first half of 2019. Likewise, the Company recorded a net income interest of Ps. 45 million for the first half of 2020 compared with a net income interest of Ps. 57 million in 2019.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded an expense of Ps. 951 million for the net income tax during the first half of 2020, (comprised for a current expense tax of Ps. 954 million and income for deferred tax of Ps. 3 million) compared with an expense of Ps. 177 million to the first half of 2019 (comprised for a current expense tax of Ps. 204 million and income for deferred tax of Ps. 27 million).

Net Income

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded an increase in net income of 206% to pass of Ps. 803 million in the first half of 2019 to Ps. 2,460 million in the same period of 2020.

Comparative second quarter of 2020 vs. first quarter of 2020



Net Sales

Net sales of the Company decreased 11% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of the same period, to pass of Ps. 8,500 million during the first quarter of 2020 to Ps. 7,596 million in the second quarter of 2020. Shipments of finished steel products decreased from 622 thousand tons in the first quarter of 2020 to 540 thousand tons in the second quarter of the same year. Total sales outside of Mexico in the second quarter of 2020 decreased 1% to get to Ps. 4,072 million compared to Ps. 4,096 million of the first quarter of the same year. Domestic sales decreased from Ps. 4,404 million in the first quarter of 2020 to Ps. 3,524 million in the second quarter of the same year. The sales decreased mainly lower shipped by 82 thousand tons compared with the first quarter that represent a 13% and an income sales price in 3%.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales decreased 11% from Ps. 6,960 million in the first quarter of 2020 to Ps. 6,213 million in the second quarter of 2020. Cost of sales as a percentage of net sales represented 82% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 82% in the second quarter of the same year, the average cost of sales by ton record an increase between both quarters of 3%.

Gross Profit

Gross profit of the Company for the second quarter of 2020 decreased 10% to pass of Ps. 1,540 million in the first quarter of 2020 to Ps. 1,383 million in the second quarter of same year. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales represented 18% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 18% in the second quarter of the same year. The gross profit in the second quarter of 2020 it originates from a lower volume shipped and the cost of purchasing supplies.

Selling, General and Administrative Expense

Selling, general and administrative expense increased 1%, from Ps. 431 million in the first quarter of 2020 to Ps. 436 million in the second quarter of the same year, and as percentage of net sales represented 5% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 6% in the second quarter of the same year.

Other (Expenses) Income, net

The Company recorded other income net for Ps. 58 million during the second quarter of 2020 compared to other income net for Ps. 102 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Operating Income

Operating income decreased 17%, of Ps. 1,211 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to Ps. 1,005 million of the second quarter of the same year. Operating income as percentage of net sales was 14% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 13% for the second quarter of the same year. The operating income is due mainly to a better average cost in the purchase of certain supplies.

Ebitda

The Ebitda amounted to Ps. 1,526 million in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of a net income of Ps. 1,895 million, less minority stake of Ps. 1 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 578 million, less comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 1,262 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 316 million to Ps 1,325 million in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of a net income of Ps. 546 million, plus minority stake of Ps. 16 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 373 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 69 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 321 million.

Comprehensive Financial Cost

Comprehensive financial cost of the Company in the second quarter of 2020 represented an expense of Ps. 69 million compared with of Ps. 1,262 million an income for the first quarter of 2020. The comprehensive financial cost is comprised for the net interest income of Ps. 1 million in the second quarter of 2020, while in the first quarter was a net income of Ps. 44 million. Likewise, we recorded a net exchange loss of Ps. 70 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared a net exchange income Ps. 1,218 million in the first quarter of the same year.

Income Taxes

The Company have been recorded an expense of Ps. 373 million of income tax during the second quarter of 2020, (comprised for an expense by current tax of Ps. 364 million and an expense for deferred tax of Ps. 9 million) compared with the Ps. 578 million of expense for the first quarter of the same year, (comprised for an expense by current tax of Ps. 590 million and income for deferred tax of Ps. 12 million).

Net Income

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded a decrease of 71% from a net income of Ps. 1,895 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to a net income of Ps. 546 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30th, 2020, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, or Ps. 7.0 million (accrued interest on June 30th, 2020 was U.S. $638,000, or Ps. 14.8 million). As of December 31, 2019, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, or Ps. 5.7 million (accrued interest on December 31, 2019 was U.S. $677,000, or Ps. 12.8 million).

Comparative second quarter of 2020 vs. second quarter of 2019

Net Sales

Net sales of the Company decreased 16% from Ps. 9,025 million during the second quarter of 2019 to Ps. 7,596 million in the second quarter of 2020. Sales in tons of finished steel decreased 9% from 592 thousand tons in the second quarter of 2019 compared with 540 thousand tons in the second quarter of 2020. Sales outside of Mexico in the second quarter of 2020 decreased 5% from Ps. 4,308 million in the second quarter of 2019 to Ps. 4,072 million in the second quarter of 2020. Domestic sales decreased 25% from Ps. 4,717 million in the second quarter of 2019 to Ps. 3,524 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in sales in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019 is due to a decrease in the average sales price of 8% and a decrease in the volume of shipments approximately of 52 thousand of tons that represent 9%.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales decreased 21% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019 from Ps. 7,830 million in the second quarter of 2019 to Ps. 6,213 million in the second quarter of 2020. With respect to sales, the cost of sales of the second quarter of 2020 represented 82% compared to 87% for the second quarter of 2019. The average cost of sales by ton of steel products decreased 13% in the second quarter of 2020 versus the second quarter of 2019, due to the cost of certain raw materials mainly scrap and electrodes.

Gross (Loss) Profit

Gross profit of the Company for the second quarter of 2020 amount to Ps. 1,383 million compared to Ps. 1,195 million in the second quarter of 2019, this represented an increase of 16% between both periods. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the second quarter of 2020 was 18% compared to 13% of the second quarter of 2019. The increase in gross profit is mainly due to a lower average cost and a lower volume shipped, in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Selling, General and Administrative Expense

The selling, general and administrative expenses increased 20% in the second quarter of 2020 from Ps. 363 million in the second quarter of 2019 to Ps. 436 million in the second quarter of 2020. Selling, general and administrative expense as a percentage of net sales represented 6% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 4% of the second quarter of 2019.

Other Income (Expenses), net

The company recorded other income net of Ps. 58 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared with other income net of Ps. 87 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Operating (Loss) Income

Operating income amounted to Ps. 1,005 million in the second quarter 2020 compared to Ps. 919 million in the second quarter of 2019, this represented 9% of increase between both quarters. The operating income as a percentage of net sales was 13% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 10% of the second quarter of 2019. The increase in operating profit is due to a lower average cost of sale.

Ebitda

The Ebitda amounted to Ps. 1,185 million in the second quarter of 2019 as a result of a net income of Ps. 377 million, less minority stake of Ps. 49 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 198 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 393 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 266 million to Ps 1,325 million in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of a net income of Ps. 546 million, plus minority stake of Ps. 16 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 373 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 69 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 321 million.

Comprehensive Financial Cost

Comprehensive financial cost of the Company for the second quarter of 2020 represented a net expense of Ps. 69 million compared with a net expense of Ps. 393 million for the second quarter of 2019. The comprehensive financial cost is comprised for the net interest income of Ps. 1 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a net interest income of Ps. 43 million for the same period of 2019. Also record an exchange loss of Ps. 70 million in the second quarter of 2020 and an exchange loss of Ps. 436 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Income Taxes

The company recorded an expense of Ps. 373 million of expense tax in the second quarter of 2020, (comprised by current expense tax of Ps. 364 million and an expense for deferred tax of Ps. 9 million) compared to an expense accrual of Ps. 198 million for income tax for the second quarter of 2019, (comprised by current expense tax of Ps. 204 million and an income for deferred tax of Ps. 6 million).

Net Income (Loss)

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded a net income of Ps. 546 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to Ps. 377 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 45% between both quarters.

(millions of pesos) 1H '20

1H '19

Year 20 VS

'19 Sales 16,096

18,528

(13%) Cost of Sales 13,173

16,236

(19%) Gross Profit 2,923

2,292

28% Selling, General and Administrative Expense 867

674

29% Other Income (Expenses), net 160

153

5% Operating Profit 2,216

1,771

25% EBITDA 2,851

2,311

23% Net income 2,460

803

206% Sales Outside Mexico 8,168

9,091

(10%) Sales in Mexico 7,928

9,437

(16%) Total Sales (Tons) 1,162

1,183

(2%)

Quarter









(millions of pesos) 2Q'20 1Q '20 2Q '19 2Q´20vs

1Q´20 2Q´20 vs

2Q '19 Sales 7,596 8,500 9,025 (11%) (16%) Cost of Sales 6,213 6,960 7,830 (11%) (21%) Gross Profit 1,383 1,540 1,195 (10%) 16% Selling, General and Adm. Expenses 436 431 363 1% 20% Other Income (Expenses), net 58 102 87 (43%) (33%) Operating Profit 1,005 1,211 919 (17%) 9% EBITDA 1,325 1,526 1,185 (13%) 12% Net Income 546 1,895 377 (71%) 45% Sales Outside Mexico 4,072 4,096 4,308 (1%) (5%) Sales in Mexico 3,524 4,404 4,717 (20%) (25%) Total Sales (Tons) 540 622 592 (13%) (9%)

Product Thousands of Tons Jan-Jun 2020 Millions of Pesos Jan-Jun 2020 Average Price per Ton Jan-Jun 2020 Thousands of Tons Jan – Jun 2019 Millions of Pesos Jan- Jun 2019 Average Price per Ton Jan-Jun 2019 Commercial Profiles 806 9,952 12,347 730 8,747 11,982 Special Profiles 356 6,144 17,258 453 9,781 21,592 Total 1,162 16,096 13,852 1,183 18,528 15,662

Product Thousands of Tons Apr-Jun 2020 Millions of Pesos Apr-Jun 2020 Average Price per Ton Apr-Jun 2020 Thousands of Tons Jan – Mar 2020 Millions of Pesos Jan- Mar 2020 Average Price per Ton Jan-Mar 2020 Thousands of Tons Apr-Jun 2019 Millions of Pesos Apr-Jun 2019 Average Price per Ton Apr-Jun 2019 Commercial Profiles 408 5,172 12,676 398 4,780 12,010 367 4,780 13,025 Special Profiles 132 2,424 18,363 224 3,720 16,607 225 4,245 18,867 Total 540 7,596 14,066 622 8,500 13,666 592 9,025 15,245

Any forward-looking information contained herein is inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions which, if incorrect, may cause actual results to vary materially from those anticipated, expected or estimated. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained herein.

Contact: Sergio Vigil González Mario Moreno Cortez Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. Calzada Lázaro Cárdenas 601 44440 Guadalajara, Jalisco, México 52 55 1165 1025 52 33 3770 6734

SOURCE Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.

Related Links

http://www.gsimec.com.mx

