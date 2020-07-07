Grupo Simec S.A.B.de C.V. (NYSE: SIM) Significant Event (Unusual Movements)

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regarding the unusual movements presented today in the operation identified with ticker symbol "SIMEC" values, the issuer company reports: there are not causes, to our knowledge, that could give rise to them and that they correspond to conditions of the market.

Grupo Simec is not aware of any changes, presented in the movements, that involved members of its board of directors, executive officers or repurchase of funds.

Contact:

Mario Moreno Cortez

+52-33-3770-6734

[email protected]

SOURCE Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.

