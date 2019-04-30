Grupo Televisa files Form 20-F and its Annual Report and Provides Information Related to its Shareholders Meetings
Apr 30, 2019, 22:12 ET
MEXICO CITY, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company";NYSE: TV; BMV:TLEVISA CPO) announced today that it has filed its Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and its Annual Report with the Mexican Stock Exchange. These documents are available in our investor relations website at www.televisair.com. Any shareholder of the Company may request a printed copy of these reports, free of charge, by contacting Televisa's investor relations department.
Televisa also informs that as of April 29, 2019, Mr. José Antonio Chedraui Eguía has joined the Board of Directors of the Company as a member director. Therefore, from such date, the Board of Directors is integrated as follows:
|
Series "A" Member Directors
Emilio Fernando Azcárraga Jean
Series "B" Member Directors
Francisco José Chevez Robelo
Series "L" Member Directors
Alberto Bailléres González
|
Series "D" Member Directors
Enrique Francisco José Senior Hernández
Alternate Directors
Herbert Allen III
President
Secretary
About Televisa
Televisa is a leading media company in the Spanish-speaking world, an important cable operator in Mexico and an operator of a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico. Televisa distributes the content it produces through several broadcast channels in Mexico and in over 75 countries through 26 pay-tv brands, television networks, cable operators and over-the-top or "OTT" services. In the United States, Televisa's audiovisual content is distributed through Univision Communications Inc. ("Univision") the leading media company serving the Hispanic market. Univision broadcasts Televisa's audiovisual content through multiple platforms in exchange for a royalty payment. In addition, Televisa has equity and warrants which upon their exercise would represent approximately 36% on a fully-diluted, as-converted basis of the equity capital in Univision Holdings, Inc., the controlling company of Univision. Televisa's cable business offers integrated services, including video, high-speed data and voice services to residential and commercial customers as well as managed services to domestic and international carriers. Televisa owns a majority interest in Sky, a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system and broadband provider in Mexico, operating also in the Dominican Republic and Central America. Televisa also has interests in magazine publishing and distribution, radio production and broadcasting, professional sports and live entertainment, feature- film production and distribution, and gaming.
SOURCE Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Share this article