Grupo Televisa files Form 20-F and its Annual Report and Provides Information Related to its Shareholders Meetings

MEXICO CITY, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company";NYSE:TV; BMV:TLEVISA CPO) announced today that it has filed its Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and its Annual Report with the Mexican Stock Exchange. These documents are available in the Company's corporate website at www.televisair.com. Any shareholder of the Company may request a printed copy of these reports, free of charge, by contacting Televisa's investor relations department.

In addition, Televisa informs that based on the resolutions of its Annual General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting, its Board of Directors is integrated as follows:

Series "A" Directors

Emilio Fernando Azcárraga Jean

Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega

Alberto Bailléres González

Eduardo Tricio Haro

Michael T. Fries

Fernando Senderos Mestre

Bernardo Gómez Martínez

Jon Feltheimer

Enrique Krauze Kleinbort

Guadalupe Phillips Margain

Carlos Hank González

Series "B" Directors

Lorenzo Alejandro Mendoza Giménez

Salvi Rafael Folch Viadero

Guillermo Garcia Naranjo Álvarez

Francisco José Chevez Robelo

José Luis Fernández Fernández

Series "D" Directors

David M. Zaslav

Enrique Francisco José Senior Hernández

Series "L" Directors

José Antonio Chedraui Eguía

Sebastián Mejía

Alternate Directors

Julio Barba Hurtado

Jorge Agustín Lutteroth Echegoyen

Joaquín Balcárcel Santa Cruz

Luis Alejandro Bustos Olivares

Félix José Araujo Ramírez

Raúl Morales Medrano

Herbert Allen III (Alternate of Mr. Enrique Francisco José Senior Hernández)

Emilio F. Azcárraga Jean Chairman

Ricardo Maldonado Yáñez Secretary

Televisa also informs that the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting approved the cancellation of the underlying shares of 44,215,692 Ordinary Participation Certificates previously acquired by Televisa and, the consequent reduction in our capital stock. Based on the foregoing, Televisa has amended Article Sixth of its bylaws to reflect such capital reduction.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's results and prospects. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with the factors described in "Item 3. Key Information – Forward Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20 - F, which, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made in this press release and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Statements contained in this release relating to the COVID-19 outbreak, the impact of which on our business performance and financial results remains inherently uncertain, are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Televisa

Televisa is a leading media company in the Spanish-speaking world, an important cable operator in Mexico and an operator of a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico. Televisa distributes the content it produces through several broadcast channels in Mexico and in over 70 countries through 27 pay-tv brands, television networks, cable operators and over-the-top or "OTT" services. In the United States, Televisa's audiovisual content is distributed through Univision Communications Inc. ("Univision"), a leading media company serving the Hispanic market. Univision broadcasts Televisa's audiovisual content through multiple platforms in exchange for a royalty payment. In addition, Televisa has equity representing approximately 36% on a fully-diluted basis of the equity capital in Univision Holdings, Inc., the controlling company of Univision. Televisa's cable business offers integrated services, including video, high-speed data and voice services to residential and commercial customers as well as managed services to domestic and international carriers. Televisa owns a majority interest in Sky, a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system and broadband provider in Mexico, operating also in the Dominican Republic and Central America. Televisa also has interests in magazine publishing and distribution, professional sports and live entertainment, feature-film production and distribution, and gaming.

Investor Relations

Rodrigo Villanueva / Tel: (52 55) 5261 2445 / [email protected]

Santiago Casado / Tel: (52 55) 5261 2438 / [email protected]

Media Relations

Rubén Acosta / Tel: (52 55) 5224 6420 / [email protected]

Teresa Villa / Tel: (52 55) 4438 1205 / [email protected]

