Grydd, Inc. Joins Microsoft ISV Connect Program to Support Global Supply Chain and Logistics Customers on Microsoft Dynamics 365

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grydd, Inc., a Supply Chain Information System (SaaS) today announced it has joined the Microsoft ISV Connect Program to help businesses benefit from the full extent of their Microsoft technology by integrating all the players in the Supply Chain network into one intuitive platform. With this integration, the companies will enable organizations to easily deploy Grydd's Supply Chain Platform powered by Dynamics 365, enabling immediate access and use of the solutions.

"With this new platform our mission is to enable and support existing supply chain people and processes, not disrupt them," emphasizes Dan Acosta, CEO & Founder of Grydd, Inc. "We are fundamentally a data process integrator, helping our clients make better decisions by giving them access to all the pieces of the moving supply chain puzzle and facilitating their business networks and processes. Our focus is firmly on connectivity and collaboration to reduce friction and waste."

Grydd lets you take charge and puts you in control of your supply chain by giving you end-to-end visibility, transparency, and predictability of your supply chain at all times. Using powerful predictive data tools, collaboration engines, external and internal data feeds and algorithms, Grydd empowers you with real-time business intelligence, collaborative engines and intuitive project management capabilities that are easy to use and understand so that companies and people are always connected and in control.

"Microsoft is pleased that Grydd has joined the Microsoft ISV Connect Program and will offer its Supply Chain Platform to Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers and partners," said Steven Guggenheimer, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft Corp. "By integrating its solution with Microsoft Power Apps, Grydd offers the global supply chain industry an end-to-end collaboration and data platform to help companies drive efficiencies at every step."



Acosta added, "We are all about transparency that brings benefits to all the players." In the eye of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grydd has also offered it supply chain support tools for free at www.grydd.org.



Grydd with Microsoft Power Apps is available now. More information is available here.

About Grydd, Inc.

Grydd is a Supply Chain Information System (SaaS), machine learning and data company, that integrates all the elements of the Supply Chain network into one intuitive platform. We understand that the power of Supply Chain stems from the people and the data generated by those relationships during the logistics process. Our platform is a collection of internal and external variables, algorithms and data that help build a predictable, intelligent, and efficient environment. By connecting the GRID through enhanced Collaboration, Business Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence and Process Management modules we elevate an old school industry without disrupting its essence.

