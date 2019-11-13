Gryphon House Releases 'How Can I Help?'

LEWISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon House, Inc. announces How Can I Help?: A Teacher's Guide to Early Childhood Behavioral Health, a practical guide helping educators identify issues and create nurturing, safe, and successful learning environments for all children.

"Sometimes misbehavior isn't what it seems. Many children show early signs of mental- or behavioral-health issues, ranging from anxiety to trauma, and early childhood professionals are often the first to notice something is different," said author Ginger Welch, PhD. "Teachers need better resources to help them when these problems arise—how to identify symptoms and signs, what to do next, how to involve the parents, and ultimately, how to help."

Mental- and behavioral-issues are more commonplace than one might think. A 2018 study reports that anxiety affects 30 percent of children and adolescents, yet 80 percent go untreated. Further, a multi-decade study reported in 2019 found 60 percent of its subjects were exposed to at least one adverse experience by age 16, and more than 30 percent were exposed to multiple events.

How Can I Help? shares easy strategies, tips, and trauma-informed relational techniques to nurture children's growth and development, including how to:

Promote mental health for all children

Identify signs of behavioral-health issues in children and family members

Support children who have specific behavioral-health difficulties

Work with the families of children with behavioral-health challenges

Severe issues like anxiety and trauma have a ripple effect. Dr. Welch also includes clear direction and specific examples of how educators can develop successful coping and selfcare techniques.

How Can I Help? will be widely available August 1, 2019. To request a free excerpt or e-galley copy, contact ashleigh@ghbooks.com.

ISBN 978-0-87659-813-9; 128 pp.; PB and e-book; $19.95.

About the Author

Ginger Welch, PhD IMH-E® is Clinical Associate Professor at Oklahoma State University, and a licensed psychologist specializing in infant and early childhood mental health. In addition to teaching, she provides evaluation and consultation services to families of infants and young children, and has presented her research on child maltreatment nationally and internationally.

About Gryphon House, Inc.

Gryphon House, Inc., is an award-winning publisher of resource books for parents and teachers of children from birth through age eight. Filled with developmentally appropriate and easy-to-use strategies, Gryphon House books provide parents and teachers with the tools they need to bring the joy of learning to young children.

