Gryphon House Releases Lose the Lecture

LEWISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon House, Inc. announces Lose the Lecture: Engaging Approaches to Early Childhood Professional Learning, a practical guide bringing administrators, coaches and facilitators a new approach to professional development and adult learning.

A nationwide survey found the current approach to professional development is not working: 25 percent of teachers spend less than 1 hour per week on professional learning. This lack of attention to growth and development could contribute to why 41 percent of teachers leave the profession within their first five years.

"Effective professional learning requires ongoing inquiry, reflection and open group dialogue—key components the current passive and one-directional approach to adult learning severely lacks," said Teresa Byington, PhD. "Facilitators need more resources to help them focus on the learners—how they think, what they need and what motivates them to grow—to see results."

Professional learning is critical to the success of a program. Beyond nurturing the staff's careers and goals, a 2017 Learning Policy Institute report found that professional learning for teachers results in significant gains in student achievement.

Lose the Lecture brings professional-learning facilitators more than 60 research-backed engagement strategies and tips to help them:

Improve coaching and mentoring skills

Master the Reflective Strengths-Based Coaching model

Identify learning tactics specific to diverse groups of learners

Create Communities of Practice and Professional Learning Communities

This guide features tips, tools, and strategies to help facilitators develop active and engaging adult-learning experiences that transform professional learning from a dreaded requirement into a meaningful opportunity.

Lose the Lecture was published September 1, 2019. To request a free excerpt or e-galley copy, contact ashleigh@ghbooks.com.

ISBN 978-0-87659-817-7; 224 pp.; PB and e-book; $29.95.

About the Author

Teresa Byington, PhD, is a 20-year professional-learning veteran with deep experience as a facilitator, trainer, speaker and professor. She is currently a professor and specialist in early childhood education for the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension.

