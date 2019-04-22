Gryphon House Releases Push Past It!

LEWISVILLE, N.C., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon House, Inc. announces Push Past It! A Positive Approach to Challenging Classroom Behaviors, a resource book bringing educators classroom-tested and teacher-approved strategies to manage challenging behaviors.

"Resource books often provide tips and tricks for managing challenging behaviors, but what happens when those tactics don't work? Most of us give up," said author Angela Searcy, EdD. "Educators must first be equipped with the tools to read behavior as communication to be able to know the proper next steps or when to seek help from outside resources."

A 2018 study found that childcare directors nationwide rank challenging behaviors as a top-five concern. High-quality professional learning and a new approach to managing challenging behaviors can resolve these common issues.

Push Past It! brings educators a raw, real and at times funny approach to handling challenging behaviors and understanding why most behavior-management strategies do not work. Dr. Searcy shares real-world examples, proven solutions, and new approaches to overcoming classroom disruptions using her PUSH PAST IT model.

Beyond behavioral-management strategies, Push Past It! will guide educators to:

See children's behavior as communication

Understand what is—and is not—developmentally appropriate behavior

Identify when to seek support from outside resources

Communicate and listen more effectively

Help children overcome their own challenging behaviors

Take care of themselves

"I developed the PUSH PAST IT model because I believe in a more nurturing and insights-driven approach to managing challenging behavior," said Dr. Searcy.

Push Past It! will be widely available May 1, 2019. The book is available for preorder now. To request a free excerpt or e-galley copy, contact ashleigh@ghbooks.com.

ISBN 978-0-87659-815-3; 226 pp.; PB and e-book; $24.95.

About the Author

Angela Searcy, EdD, has more than 25 years of experience in education, providing services to children and families as a teacher, child-development specialist, and independent consultant. A former neurodevelopment specialist, she is the owner and founder of Simple Solutions Educational Services, a professional-development company. She is a trainer and speaker, and is a continuing-education instructor at the Erikson Institute in Chicago, Illinois.

About Gryphon House, Inc.

Gryphon House, Inc., is an award-winning publisher of resource books for parents and teachers of children from birth through age eight.

