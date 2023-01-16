Gryphon Online Safety, Inc., Family First Cybersecurity Powered by Machine Learning Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Online Safety, Inc ., the leading family first cybersecurity solution that makes it easy to protect the connected home with machine learning, has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on WeFunder . Gryphon plans to use the funds from the raise to expand marketing and sales channels as well as invest in new product development.

Gryphon combines latest in WiFi technology and machine learning to make home network protection easy Gryphon's family first cybersecurity WiFi router makes protecting your home simple

"The biggest threats to families are coming from the Internet and we are on a mission to bring simple network protection that gives families control over their online safety," said John Wu, CEO of Gryphon. "We are excited to offer this opportunity to continue to build this company that is co-owned by and for our customers through this equity crowdfunding round."

Gryphon has teamed with WeFunder, one of largest and oldest equity crowdfunding platforms, in a Reg CF offering. Reg CF was part of the Jobs Act passed by Congress in 2016 to expand investing in early-stage private companies to the public so everyone has the opportunity to own and profit from pre-IPO companies.

Through its patented machine learning platform, Gryphon has actively blocked over 15 million threats and has sold more than 60,000 units to tens of thousands of families. The cybersecurity market is expected to grow to over $540 Billion in the next decade. Through this round, the company is aiming to bring simple network cyber protection to millions of families world-wide.

Gryphon was founded as a family first cybersecurity solution with a mission to help protect children and families from internet threats. The platform is protected by 8 issued patents and has won industry awards for product design by Good Design Award™ and Techaeris.

