GRYT Health and Bristol Myers Squibb Team Up to Launch COVID Advocacy Exchange for Patient Advocates

The COVID Advocacy Exchange will invite close to 100 global and local advocacy organizations, spanning disease states, to convene virtually in their common pursuit of supporting patients with serious diseases who are simultaneously navigating the current COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual platform will provide access to data and information, as well as the opportunity to participate in weekly live, interactive sessions to foster discussion and collaboration.

"Resources are strained for patient advocacy groups at a global level, and there can be no siloes as we work to find the best solutions for our patients' needs during this time," said Seth D. Ginsberg, co-founder of the Global Healthy Living Foundation. "By creating this platform, Bristol Myers Squibb and GRYT Health are helping advocates co-create a unique resource to synchronize, learn, and gather resources and best practices."

"More than ever in this unprecedented time, we recognize the vital role advocacy organizations must play to support their patient communities," said Kathryn Metcalfe, executive vice president, Corporate Affairs, Bristol Myers Squibb. "As part of our continued commitment to patients, we hope the platform will help enable these groups to increase their reach and effectiveness by sharing resources globally, and increase collaboration among industry and advocacy—helping advocacy organizations to meet the unique patient needs they are in the best position to address."

The virtual platform will provide advocacy organizations and patients with access to materials and information offering support across the following disease areas: oncology, cardiovascular, fibrosis, immunoscience, immunology, hematology and multiple sclerosis. Participants will have access to materials from Bristol Myers Squibb, other advocacy organizations and third-party experts, including curated best practices, white papers, peer-reviewed articles and multimedia content addressing the unique advocacy challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic for advocates and patients. Resources to address needs such as digital fundraising and other issues exacerbated by the pandemic will also be available.

"In addition to on-demand resources available 24/7, the weekly interactive sessions will feature industry leaders, advocates and experts in engaging discussions to improve knowledge and connection and foster problem-solving," said Dave Fuehrer, co-founder and chief executive officer, GRYT Health. "We are proud to again work with Bristol Myers Squibb as they take an innovative and bold approach to supporting and empowering both patient advocacy organizations and patients themselves."

Exhibitor information and the first weekly live, interactive session will be available on www.COVIDAdvocacyExchange.com, launching the week of May 18, 2020. To register for free access to the platform and the series, visit www.COVIDAdvocacyExchange.com. All programs will be recorded and also available on demand.

About GRYT Health

GRYT ("grit") Health is a digital health company moving healthcare forward. Through our global health platform and work with the top healthcare organizations, we help advance the treatment, care and experience of those affected by disease. We do this through offering opportunities for connection and learning, paired with research, marketing and clinical trial services that put people and caregivers first. We work to integrate the patient experience – from early stage treatments through long-term survivorship – to ultimately improve health outcomes. To learn more, visit www.grythealth.com .

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .

