GRYT Health and Omnicom Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Increase Collaboration and Innovation between the Cancer Community and Industry

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GRYT Health ("GRYT"), an award-winning, community-powered, digital health start-up, and Omnicom Group, Inc., a global leader in marketing and healthcare communications, today announced a strategic partnership through which GRYT's mobile-based cancer community will provide Omnicom agency teams and clients with access to patient-generated health data and new collaborative approaches to breakthrough health solutions that support patient preferences.

Launched in 2016, GRYT is a mobile app-based community founded by cancer survivors and caregivers who wanted to create a platform that could connect and empower other people going through similar experiences. As a strategic partner, Omnicom and its agencies will be able to collaborate directly with users on the app who want to share their experiences to inform new strategies that will help improve the living-with-cancer experience. GRYT has a proven history of activating patients within hours, providing its business partners with timely, real-world, actionable insights.

"Traditionally, healthcare organizations and providers have assumed the decision-making authority in cancer care. GRYT has begun to reverse that paradigm, putting the power back into the hands of people affected by disease so they can make healthcare choices that reflect their personal values and lifestyle," said Dave Fuehrer, co-founder and CEO of GRYT Health. "Through our app, we've created a way for people to connect to each other, share information, and collaborate with industry. As a result, we are able to provide Omnicom and its agencies with 'human intelligence' – real-time, contextual understanding of the patient challenges their clients are working to address."

As a reflection of GRYT's influence and impact in the mobile health arena, the Company was awarded best mobile app in its category by the distinguished annual 2018 Appy Awards and was selected as runner-up for the Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) 2018 SCOPE award, recognizing innovation and change in how the industry communicates with participants in the fields of recruitment and retention in clinical trials.

GRYT Health is an award-winning, mobile app-based social community founded by cancer survivors and caregivers who wanted to create a platform that could connect, empower and transform the living-with-cancer experience for its members. GRYT developed the Stupid Cancer App, a web-based mobile platform used in all 50 states and across 100 countries. The app connects individuals with similar experiences and engages them to inform, support and facilitate improved disease management and patient well-being.

With over 700,000 user interactions and an average session length of over ten minutes per user, it is now the most engaging peer network and resource platform in oncology. GRYT works with organizations that specialize in oncology to ensure people have information and access to options, so they can choose what's right for them. GRYT is headquartered in Rochester, NY. For more information, please visit www.grythealth.com, and to download the app, please visit https://grythealth.com/app.

