GRYYT Acquires Assets of Charitable Giving Disruptors Rally4 and mGive

DENVER, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GRYYT, LLC, a social impact intelligence company focused on impacting the world's greatest socioeconomic and quality of life challenges today announced its acquisition of Rally4, Inc. and its mGive service line platform.

As the founder of the U.S. "text to give" market, Rally4 and mGive have helped raise nearly $300 million dollars for over 2,000 nonprofits since their founding in 2008.

"Today marks the beginning of an evolution within the philanthropy space. Alongside it, a definitive approach for nonprofits to conduct fundraising efforts and maximize their outreach," said GRYYT CEO Stephen Deason. "Putting the power of these technologies to work in conjunction with our proven market intelligence products allows us to serve up game-changing solutions to our clients."

GRYYT has dedicated its focus to the service of mission-based organizations, cause marketing programs, and corporate social responsibility efforts. In partnership with clients, GRYYT develops fundraising and other outreach strategies to maximize social impact efforts.

"At the heart of GRYYT is an extraordinary tribe of people comprised of team members, partners, and community. Through leveraging these connections, our expertise, and technology, we are committed to solving the world's biggest challenges," said John Steuart, Executive Chairman at GRYYT.

