GRYYT Appoints Esteemed Board Member Jeff Burton

As the current CEO of Woodside Creek Ventures, Mr. Burton was the co-founder of Electronic Arts, has forged lasting relationships in Silicon Valley as well as in the European Union. In addition, he serves as an active Associate Partner at the Copenhagen Institute for Future Studies and an advisory position as committee member at the EU Commission's initiative program Startup Europe. The directive of the program serves to connect startup businesses in the European Union with investors, entrepreneurs, and media.

"We are absolutely thrilled at the addition of a board member with such an immense level of business expertise," notes GRYYT CEO Stephen Deason. "We very much look forward to an injection of his entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen."

Mr. Jeff Burton serves as the Executive Board member on behalf of GRYYT and confers closely on strategy. "GRYYT has a global opportunity to change the world on many different thresholds. I have had the privilege to be a part of a plethora of exceptional opportunities, but GRYYT holds the keys to what each of us strives for in our existence, the opportunity to be a part of something bigger than ourselves," states Jeff Burton.

Burton holds a B.A. in Anthropology from Stanford University and an MBA in international business from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

About GRYYT

GRYYT is an agency for nonprofits and for-purpose organizations. We are a TRIBE - comprised of our team, our partners, and our community. We are committed to solving the world's biggest challenges. We embody GRIT in all that we do. We believe in exceptional experiences, in the way we work together, the way we engage, the way we partner, and the people they serve. Visit us at gryyt.com.

SOURCE GRYYT

Related Links

http://www.gryyt.com

