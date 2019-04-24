GRYYT Reports Georgia Council on Substance Abuse Launches Statewide Billboard Campaign

This immense opportunity was made possible by a federal grant. The effort is overseen by Neil Campbell, the Executive Director of GCSA, who utilizes her own Recovery experience to reach others that are struggling. Ms. Campbell's current emphasis is to influence public policy through a Recovery-positive legislative agenda.

"We are so excited to have been entrusted with this opportunity and have worked diligently to make a difference in our community and at large," comments Neil. "Finally, we are shining a light on Recovery, not just addiction, and that matters."

Multiple billboards have been erected illustrating the GCSA initiative.

For more information about Georgia Council on Substance Abuse, visit us at www.gasubstanceabuse.org

