GS1 US Launches GS1 Connect: Digital Edition

EWING, N.J., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 US has introduced a new, free virtual conference—GS1 Connect: Digital Edition. Created to help supply chain, e-commerce and technology professionals stay up to date on industry trends, share best practices and prepare for future business opportunities, the event will be held June 16-17, 2020. GS1 US has canceled its previously scheduled in-person conference and exhibit in Las Vegas this year. Registration and event details for GS1 Connect: Digital Edition are available at www.gs1connect.org.

"GS1 Connect: Digital Edition represents a unique opportunity to provide access to our communities at a time when there's an even greater need to stay connected and informed," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO, GS1 US. "This virtual format will offer highly curated program content and the flexibility for attendees to learn when and where they choose. We look forward to extending the spirit of collaboration and education in this new way."

GS1 Connect: Digital Edition will feature keynote speakers including, Frank Yiannas, deputy commissioner for food policy and response at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Rohit Bhargava, innovation and marketing expert and best-selling author. Additionally, the event will offer cross-industry super sessions and educational sessions across six tracks: retail, foodservice, grocery, healthcare, innovation and technology. The latest products and solutions that leverage GS1 Standards will be featured in the technology track. Attendees will learn about a range of topics including supply chain resiliency, inventory visibility, sustainability, product traceability, data quality, omnichannel strategies and blockchain.

Also, the Startup Lab Pitch Competition will expose attendees to innovative emerging technologies and solutions, including those that leverage drones, sensor technology, machine learning and internet of things (IoT). Eight finalists that launched products between June 2018 and May 2020 and have less than $10 million in raised funding will pitch from their homes to a panel of judges. First-, second- and third-place winners will be announced on the second day of the event. Contestants can win cash prizes up to $10,000.

In addition to an exhibit area, GS1 Connect: Digital Edition will also feature retail trading partner roundtable sessions via an interactive video conferencing platform, providing an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and learn firsthand about various trading partner requirements.

To view the agenda and register for GS1 Connect: Digital Edition, please visit www.gs1connect.org. There is no charge to participate in the event.

GS1 US®, a member of GS1 global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth, while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®).

